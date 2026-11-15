“We’ll See More of It in the Future”: Ex-NFL HC Mocks Jameis Winston for Viral Cadence in Loss to Commanders

“Set, we good, we good, we good. Get ready, get set, hut one, hut two, hut three. Who let the dogs out, woof, woof, woof, woof!” echoed through the stadium microphones on Thursday Night Football.

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Nobody expected New York Giants backup quarterback Jameis Winston to sing the Baha Men’s 2000 hit during a crucial Week 10 game against the Washington Commanders. The viral moment backfired on the field, and it did not take long for former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott to poke fun at the whole thing.

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In the most recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, former Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Rich Eisen trolled the move with an analogy involving McDermott’s dog, Champ, who recently joined the coach during an October 30 virtual interview with Eisen. Eisen suggested that the Giants QB had missed their chat that day and simply wanted to know what type of dog Champ was, before discussing what Winston was hoping to gain from the absurd tactic.

“I think he expected that maybe the Commanders were going to kind of relax on that and then he was going to sneak it,” McDermott said. “But when they did relax, he was like, ‘Okay, the tricks, you know, it’s no good. It’s no.’ He called it off. He’s like, ‘It’s no good. It’s no good.’ And so he just took the delay of game or called the timeout, whatever it was. He just, you know, so but I thought it was a pretty interesting approach. Maybe we’ll see more of it in the future. Yeah. Great. Around the league.”

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The sneaky play in question happened late in the fourth quarter on a 4th-and-1 from the Giants’ 11-yard line, with 3:41 left on the clock. Winston admitted the team had practiced using the song’s hook and barks as a fake cadence to disrupt the defensive line’s rhythm and bait them into a neutral-zone infraction in a bid to preserve their 21-17 lead, although paying homage to the Baha Men was also a part of it.

What’s more, Giants coach John Harbaugh revealed that he was aware of the plan as well.

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“Yeah, I knew that,” Harbaugh told reporters after the game. “That was part of the cadence, yeah. That’s part of the cadence. You know, teams do jump in those situations sometimes. So that was the idea.”

While speaking about the stunt with Eisen, McDermott admitted that it was an unconventional way to go about it, albeit not very effective. He then went on to mock Winston by comparing it to overblown comic moments in old football movies, joking that maybe they would see more instances of such antics around the league.

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Winston himself, however, was not overly frazzled after the game, telling the media that he chose the Baha Men song because it “had a nice ring to it.”

Eisen and McDermott joked regarding this perspective as well, imagining a scenario where quarterbacks used the pre-snap cadence as a jukebox to belt out their favorite songs.

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Both Harbaugh and Winston were likely hoping that the defense would jump at the provocation, allowing the Giants to run down the clock and seal their win. However, Washington maintained discipline and did not take the bait, which led to the Giants incurring a delay-of-game penalty, forcing them to punt the ball.

Despite the two late interceptions, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels managed to set up a three-play, 71-yard drive and connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown pass with just 57 seconds remaining. They maintained the lead and ran down the clock on the next possession, with cornerback Rasul Douglas intercepting a pass Giants’ quarterback J.J. McCarthy intended for Malik Nabers to catch.