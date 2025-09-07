What happened to Micah McFadden? Injured LB Carted Out During Giants vs. Commanders Week 1 Game

The 185th meeting of the Giants and the Commanders took a drastic turn right in the first quarter. The Giants lost starting linebacker Micah McFadden to a serious right leg injury in the first quarter of their Week 1 game against the Washington Commanders. There are now serious questions about his 2025 season outlook.

McFadden sustained the injury in the first quarter while attempting to tackle Commanders’ running back Austin Ekeler. McFadden’s ankle buckled awkwardly, forcing the medical team to place an air cast on his leg and cart him off the field with 7:54 remaining in the first quarter. As the cart came out, the whole Giants squad came to the field to support their star. Following the injury, McFadden is out for the rest of the game, having logged just two tackles. This marks a brutal setback for the Giants and a major blow to the defense.

A vital piece of New York’s defensive core, McFadden entered the 2025 campaign on the heels of 107 tackles last season. He had steadily grown into a dependable starter alongside veteran Bobby Okereke. Drafted in the 5th round out of Indiana in 2022, McFadden has continually improved, and surpassed the 100-tackle mark in two consecutive seasons. While the severity of the injury is not yet known, it puts his availability in serious doubt, especially given that he is in a contract year. The timing could potentially affect both his season and future team negotiations.

Following McFadden’s injury, second-year LB Darius Muasau was thrust into the starting role. Muasau, a 6th-round pick from 2024, had previously filled in admirably during injuries to others. But against the Commanders, he was immediately tested when QB Jayden Daniels threw a touchdown pass to TE Zach Ertz just two plays later. The Commanders quickly capitalized on New York’s vulnerable defense and edged out a 14-3 lead before halftime. Micah had notably returned to the sideline with a boot on his right foot. While it’s a big relief for the squad, the Giants’ defense is now left wondering what happens if McFadden is ruled out for multiple weeks going into the season.

What’s next behind Micah McFadden for the Giants?

Micah McFadden’s injury signals deep concerns about the Giants’ linebacking depth, especially considering Bobby Okereke himself has enduring injury troubles. Last season, he tried to play through back issues which turned out to be a herniated disc. With McFadden sidelined likely for multiple weeks, if not the remainder of the season, the Giants face the challenge of plugging a significant gap in its defense early in the campaign.

Dairus Muasau has promising flashes during his rookie season. Last year, he logged 55 tackles and an interception across 15 games. With McFadden out, Muasau and Chris Board stand as the primary candidates behind Okereke. The question remains whether this tandem can match McFadden’s production and leadership.

HC Brian Daboll and the defensive staff will need to recalibrate the defensive game plan to account for McFadden’s absence. They might have to adjust their schemes to provide more support around the inside linebackers and increase reliance on the secondary. The Giants now face not just the physical toll of injuries but the strategic challenge of keeping their defense competitive without one of their best playmakers on the field. The question is, can they do it?