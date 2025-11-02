What Is Graham Gano’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL Kicker’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

Graham Gano, the New York Giants‘ placekicker in the 2025 NFL season, has made an impressive comeback from injury at the age of 38. He’s been flawless so far, hitting all 8 of his field goal tries and all 6 extra points, maintaining a perfect 100% accuracy rate. Gano was activated from injury reserve in late October after missing time with a groin injury. Before going down, he signed a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension with the Giants. Let’s find out about the Kicker’s net worth.

What is Graham Gano’s net worth?

Graham Gano has a net worth of approximately $6 million as of 2025, per Celebritynetworth. He has made the majority of this income by his long and successful tenure as an NFL placekicker. Throughout his years, he has had to play in various teams, one of which included the Carolina Panthers and the New York Giants. Besides his football earnings, he has made other income from sponsorships and associations with famous brands. Gano is a reliable and consistent kicker, and this has helped him earn a lot as a special teams player in the league.

Graham Gano’s contract

Graham Gano is playing on a three-year extension (2023-2026) of his contract with the New York Giants, worth up to $16.5 million. The package consists of a signing bonus of $5 million and $11,335,000 guaranteed. His annual salary, on average, stands at around $5.5 million. The deal is signed to last until the 2026 season, and then he will be a free agent in 2027. The Giants have an option of quitting after the 2025 season, but would then face a dead cap of $2.5 million.

Graham Gano’s salary

Graham Gano will receive a basic salary of $4,415,000 in 2025 and a $945 workout bonus, which will give him the total amount of cash income of $4,415,945. His Giants cap limit in 2025 is $5,665,945. His consistency and precision in long-range goals have also helped him to remain among the best-paid kickers in the league.

New York Giants 2023 $6,250,000 $5,000,000 signing bonus New York Giants 2024 $5,085,000 $2,000,000 roster bonus New York Giants 2025 $4,415,000 $945 workout bonus New York Giants 2026 $4,500,000 –

Graham Gano’s career earnings

Graham Gano has made an estimated income of a total of $53,199,384 in the 16 years he has been in the NFL up to 2025. In case he fulfills his present contract with the Giants, his total earnings in his lifetime will be approximately $57.7 million. He played for four different teams, including the Ravens, Commanders, Panthers, and Giants, where most of his profits were made with the Panthers and Giants. The longevity and continuous excellence as a kicker are a testimony to his career.

Graham Gano’s college and professional career

Graham Gano was a college football player at Florida State University, where he was one of the best kickers in the country. He was a first-team All-American and the winner of the Lou Groza Award as the best kicker in the country then.

He was undrafted in 2009 and signed with the Baltimore Ravens, and later became part of the Washington Commanders. Gano scored a big hit with the Carolina Panthers, breaking franchise history and taking them to Super Bowl 50. He has been the starting kicker of the New York Giants since 2020, and he still provides accurate and clutch performances.

Graham Gano’s brand endorsements

Gano has a good reputation, and this has seen him conclude many endorsement contracts. He also collaborated with the leading brands, including Nike and Gatorade, where he appears in advertisements connected to sportswear and sports drinks. These are deals that have contributed to his income and off-field visibility.

Nike 2018–Present Sportswear & Footwear Gatorade 2020–Present Sports Drink “A Kick for Partnerships” Campaign 2021–Present Charity & Endorsement

Graham Gano’s house and cars

When spending his time with the Carolina Panthers, Gano had a big house in Fort Mill, South Carolina, which he sold in 2015. Information concerning his present address is confidential, but he is thought to be residing in the area near East Rutherford, New Jersey, close to the Giants’ training grounds. Although market-specific information does not exist regarding his car collection, being a professional athlete, he should own a comfortable SUV or sports car to move easily and comfortably during his travels.