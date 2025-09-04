What Is Julia Koch’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Giants’ Owner’s Earnings, Income & More

Let’s jog back down memory lane. Almost 3 decades ago, Julia Flesher went on a blind date with a man named David Koch. After 5 years of on and off, the couple got married. While she was unaware who David was when they first met, she slowly understood that the last name Koch carried value. And more significantly, it carried wealth she had never seen. But as smart as Julia Koch is, she got used to it and has almost doubled it in just 5 years.

In 2019, David passed away. That’s when Julia and her 3 children inherited his share of wealth. Forbes even rated her the 3rd richest woman in the world at $38.2 billion. Fast forward to September 2025, 5 years later, she now carries a net worth of $78.9 billion, as per Bloomberg. She stands at a solid 20th place in the world’s billionaire index. It’s not just inherited wealth. Julia Koch has taken some really smart decisions over the last few years.

And she’s not slowing down. Reports flew in on September 3rd that the NY Giants have agreed to sell a minority stake to Julia Koch and family. The deal has been finalized at a record valuation of $10 billion. Her net worth will rise again. But for that to happen, she has to wait until October when the owners vote on such deals.

If you study carefully, she has gauged such opportunities like a hawk and pounced on them. The Giants are the 3rd most valued team in the NFL at $10.25 billion as per Sportico and $10.1 billion as per Forbes. Back in February, they announced that they were selling a 10% stake in the franchise. Moelis & Co. were handling the sale. If everything goes as per the reports, they will add owners even though it’s not clear if they are buying the entire 10% stake or a portion of it.

For those of you who don’t know, this isn’t the first time Julia Koch has used sports to gain wealth.

Julia Koch and sports, a win-win for both

The widow of David Koch sits on the board of many organizations, such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Venetian Heritage. Moreover, she often donates to philanthropic causes through the Julia Koch Family Foundation and sometimes from the David H. Koch Foundation.

But when it comes to money, she has cracked the code to making money in an easy yet loud way. Julia Koch and her family own 15% of BSE Global. That’s the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA, the New York Liberty of the WNBA, and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Now, that’s some serious investment that she made a year back.

In 2024, she splurged $6 billion to close the deal. And the results are showing off in the global wealth charts. Between 2023 and 2024, she added $10 billion to her name, finishing 3rd in the Forbes list of The Richest Women of 2025. In just 6 months, her net worth has jumped by $5.6 billion from $74.2 billion (April 2025) to $79.8 billion (September 2025).

We can say Julia Koch understands business to its core. And the experience has come off after a lifetime of working in the shadows. And she has known important people all her life. Even when she wasn’t married to David Koch, the NY Giants expected owner did fittings for Nancy Reagan while working as an assistant for the fashion designer Adolfo. Now, she is taking some really smart decisions.

However, for the NFL fans, the expectations are simple. They want the owner to support and let the team play as per the plans. And given her nature of not seeking attention, they might get their space well.