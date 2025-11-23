What is Theo Johnson’s Net Worth in 2025? All About NFL TE’s Salary, Career Earnings & More

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected tight end Theodore Joseph Johnson from Penn State. He stood out at the NFL Combine, scoring 6.15 as a prospect and earning an athleticism score of 87, which ranked him among the top tight ends. Thanks to those impressive numbers and his college performance, the Giants offered him a four-year rookie contract.

What is Theo Johnson’s net worth?

As of now, Theo Johnson’s exact net worth isn’t publicly known. He’s represented by Kyle McCarthy and Travis Allen from Athletes First, who also manage his finances. While his salary and contract details are available, we don’t know his personal expenses or investments. So, it’s not possible to estimate his net worth reliably at this time.

Theo Johnson’s contract breakdown

Theo Johnson received a substantial 4-year contract from the New York Giants, valued at $4,851,436. It includes a guaranteed amount of $831,436, which also serves as his signing bonus. Based on the contract, he will earn an average of $1,212,859 annually through 2027. Starting in 2028, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

What is Theo Johnson’s salary?

According to Salary Sport and Spotrac, Theo Johnson’s current base salary for 2025 is $960,000, which reflects a 21% increase from his 2024 base salary of $795,000. In addition to his base salary, he also receives a workout bonus of $10,080. His signing bonus of $831,436 is being prorated over four years, a standard NFL practice to help teams manage the salary cap.

Team Year Salary Bonus New York Giants 2024 $795,000 $207,859 New York Giants 2025 $960,000 $217,939 New York Giants 2026 $1,075,000 $207,859 New York Giants 2027 $1,190,000 $207,859 Total $4,020,000 $841,516

The 2025 bonus includes a $10,080 workout incentive atop the prorated $831,436 signing bonus, bringing Theo Johnson’s total contract value to $4.85 million.

Theo Johnson’s career earnings

According to Spotrac, Theo Johnson’s career earnings currently stand at $2,596,516, all from his NFL contract with the New York Giants. This total includes his base salaries from his rookie and second seasons, along with signing and workout bonuses. It’s a testament to how highly regarded Johnson is as a prospect. He’s already a multi-millionaire early in his professional football career.

Theo Johnson’s college and professional career

Imago Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun Tight end Theo Johnson catches a pass during Penn State s Pro Day in Holuba Hall on March 15, 2024, in State College. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDanxRainvillex USATSI_22783706

After graduating from Holy Names High School, the four-star recruit chose to attend Penn State to pursue his football career. He received offers from Georgia, Alabama, Iowa, Ohio State, and Michigan, but ultimately preferred Penn State.

In his freshman year, the tight end recorded four receptions for 56 yards. As a sophomore, he made 19 catches for 213 yards. Even while serving as the team’s second tight end, Johnson delivered an impressive 20 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

As of November 2025, in his second year as a professional NFL tight end, Theo Johnson has totaled 65 receptions for 681 yards and six touchdowns, with a catch rate of 62.6%.

Theo Johnson’s brand endorsements

Theo Johnson currently has no brand endorsements, which is not uncommon for young NFL players. As they gain experience and improve their performance, they often attract interest from brands for promotional opportunities. While Johnson has yet to secure any endorsement deals as a professional football player, his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) value was estimated at $245,000 during his college career, according to On3.

Johnson’s NFL journey is just beginning, and he has several promising years ahead. As he develops into a veteran, he’s likely to receive better offers, which could significantly boost his career earnings. With continued success, he may also draw public attention, and his net worth could eventually be disclosed.