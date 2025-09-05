Who Are Russell Wilson’s 4 Kids? Everything You Need to Know About Future, Sienna, Win and Amora

“Being a husband and a dad is more important than anything I’ll ever do on a football field.” For Russell Wilson, those words have always been more than a line: they’re a promise. While NFL legends are often remembered for trophies, Giants QB Wilson’s greatest legacy is taking shape at home. And now, that legacy has taken a powerful new turn. Ciara recently made headlines by legally changing her eldest son’s last name from Wilburn to Wilson, a move that speaks volumes about love, unity, and the family they’ve built together.

So, how did a Super Bowl champion step into fatherhood, blend two families, and create a bond strong enough to carry his name? Let’s meet the four children who truly define Russell Wilson’s story: Future, Sienna, Win, and Amora.

Future Zahir Wilson (formerly Wilburn): A symbol of unity

First came Future Zahir, born on May 19, 2014, to Ciara and rapper Future. However, his life took a profound turn when Russell entered the picture in 2015. In 2016, Ciara married Wilson, who embraced welcoming her son into his life. Wilson called his stepson “a blessing” and said he was his “joy every morning” and “light every night.” Back in February 2024, Wilson recalled on I AM ATHLETE, ‘This is going to be my responsibility.’ … What a gift.”

Similarly, he insisted in another heartfelt moment that there’s no distinction between stepchildren and biological ones: “You’ve got to love every single child as if they’re yours … And there’s no difference [between Future and his siblings].”

And, recently, that unity took another tangible step—Ciara legally added “Wilson” to Future Zahir’s name. Fans who noticed a family photo captioned “Future Wilson” were right: the change was real and intentional.

Consequently, Future now not only wears his stepdad’s name but also embodies the blended family identity the couple has cherished and lived for years.

And just as Future brought Russell into fatherhood for the first time, another child soon arrived to deepen that journey.

Sienna Princess Wilson: Strength served with grace

Next came Sienna Princess on April 29, 2017—Russell and Ciara’s first child together. They named their daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, inspired by Ciara’s middle name, Princess. In a beach photo announcing her birth, the couple wrote to their daughter: “No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm.”

Ciara lovingly called her “SiSi,” once revealing: “She’s two going on 20 … she has so much fire, sassiness and attitude.” Likewise, Wilson has described how fatherhood with Sienna grounded him, introducing a tenderness he hadn’t known before—even in the locker rooms. In an August 2023 PEOPLE interview, Ciara described Sienna as “fearless and a bit rough,” adding: “I look at her and I see so much of me in her.”

But the Wilson family’s story didn’t stop there. Just a few years later, the couple welcomed their son—whose name carried a legacy all its own.

Win Harrison Wilson: Heritage in a name

Then came Win Harrison on July 23, 2020—a name dripping with meaning. As Ciara explained: “That is Daddy. … And then obviously, Harrison, it was his dad’s first name, which is really sweet and precious.” Moreover, Wilson shared one of fatherhood’s sweetest memories: Win’s first steps, taken at a football practice. “Witnessing Win walk on the practice field for the first time… it hit me that God orders our steps.”

Russell Wilson came up with Win’s name. “There was a lot of love and thought put into it. Russ, we would talk about names, and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl,” Ciara told ET. “He had all the good names, and Win won.” Therefore, Win represents both legacy and faith; a living tribute to the man who shaped Russell’s path and the quiet promise of new beginnings.

And just when the family thought their hearts were full, the Wilsons welcomed their youngest daughter, completing their circle of love.

Amora Princess Wilson: The final piece of the puzzle

Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy in August 2023 with an Instagram video showing her dancing by a pool and displaying her bump. She captioned it: “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You, my heart, I’m your rib.” Finally, on December 11, 2023, Amora Princess arrived and completed the Wilson quartet. In the family’s social media announcement, they simply wrote: “We Love You so much!”

Sharing the middle name “Princess” with Sienna, Amora continues the family tradition. Moreover, Ciara shared how her older siblings adore the baby: “They love playing with her. They love holding her. They actually fight over her in a sweet way.” Amora brings both continuity and new energy, a joyful conclusion to a story still unfolding.

Ultimately, Russell’s legacy isn’t just recorded in passing statistics or playoff victories. It’s etched in names, moments, and shared love. From stepping into fatherhood with grace, to honoring his late dad through Win’s name, and welcoming Amora with warmth, the Wilson family shows that legacy is not measured in passing yards, but in shared names, respect, and love that endures.