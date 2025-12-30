Who Is Jaxson Dart’ Girlfriend? Everything You Need to Know About Marissa Ayers

The New York Giants quarterback, Jaxson Dart, is not only off the NFL market but has also officially gone public with his love life. After months of speculation, Dart finally confirmed on Snapchat that he’s seeing someone. And now, fans are dying to learn all about the woman by his side.

ML Football recently shared Jaxson Dart’s Snapchat story on X, revealing that Dart is dating a model and influencer, Marissa Ayers. The clips show the player kissing Ayers on the cheek, confirming the relationship rumors.

Ayers, a University of Alabama graduate, has been active on TikTok since 2018 and on Instagram since 2020. Over the years, she has built a massive online presence, boasting 1.5 million TikTok followers and over 417,000 on the reel-sharing application.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.