Why Isn’t Jaxson Dart Starting for Giants vs. Bills? Russell Wilson Decision Changed Last Minute

ByAmit Kumar Jha

Aug 9, 2025 | 1:05 PM EDT

via Imago

via Imago

The Giants looked set to turn a page in their history when they drafted the Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart in the first round (25th overall) this year. He brought promise and flair. But suddenly, Brian Daboll went ahead and also signed Russell Wilson in the mix. That was a signal that in the tense competition of the NFL, experience carries more edge than talent.

That’s what we are seeing in the preseason opener against the Bills. Connor Hughes revealed that the Giants were starting Wilson instead of the rookie. But there’s nothing much to worry about. Mr. Unlimited is the starter. So, it’s important he gets some game action to get used to their offense. On the other hand, Dart is the 2nd on the depth chart. That gives Daboll plenty of time to give him some game experience.

Stay tuned! This story is developing.

"Is starting Russell Wilson over Jaxson Dart a smart move, or should the Giants trust fresh talent?"

