“You’re a Waste of Energy”: Jaxson Dart’s Father Hits Back at Fan Outraged Over Giants QB Supporting Donald Trump

A lot has been said about the New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart after he introduced U.S. President Donald Trump in a political rally about two weeks ago. Not everyone was happy to see the Giants’ QB in the rally, especially some of his teammates, but that issue was addressed after last weekend’s press conferences.

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While the players seem to have resolved the issue in the locker room itself, fans on social media still seem to be targeting Dart. However, his father, Brandon Dart, decided to fight back against some of the criticism against his son on X.

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A user on the platform tweeted, “Calling Cam ignorant when your son vote for a p*****e who’s also a r****and is messing up our country is certainly something, D******.”

Dart responded with a tweet that read, “Ohhh, now we will resort to name-calling! 😜😜😜😜 You’re a waste of energy! ✌🏽,” Brandon Dart replied to a tweet that criticized Jaxson Dart for supporting a “p*******e who’s also a r****d and is messing up our country is certainly something.”

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But this recent interaction isn’t the first time Brandon Dart has had to use his platform to hit back at critics of his son during this recent controversy, as he was involved in a similar interaction on X this past week.

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“BET!”, the older Dart tweeted, responding to a user who commented, “JAXSON DART IS A MID-TIER QUARTERBACK WITH VERY LITTLE TALENT!….”

Many would consider these interactions to be the wrong method to deal with internet trolls, but Brandon Dart was forced to take these steps as his son was forced to take a drastic step regarding his social media. The Giants quarterback emerged as one of the more popular players in the league with a following of 1.1 million after his electrifying rookie season, which saw the 23-year-old record 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns with 487 yards and nine rushing scores.

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However, with such a massive following comes even more scrutiny, which forced the 23-year-old to shut off the comments on his Instagram posts, as per ML Football on X. His last post on the platform was on May 21, 2026, just a day before his appearance at the rally.

The whole situation has threatened to create a rift in the Giants’ locker room, prompting locker room veterans like Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jameis Winston to hold an internal meeting to address this issue, where Dart was presented a chance to explain himself and his actions, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

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“New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart addressed teammates Tuesday during a team meeting to discuss his introduction of President Donald Trump at an event last week in New York, sources told ESPN and NFL Network,” Raanan reported. “Giants leaders such as Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Jameis Winston were among those who spoke, sources said.”

After this, Dart also publicly spoke about his appearance at the rally in a press conference after the OTAs.

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“This was a unique opportunity being asked and given the opportunity to introduce the President of the United States,” Dart said. “My thinking was pretty simple in the fact of I’ve always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought in wars. So, the president position has always been a position that I’ve well-respected, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party, and, you know, my intentions were just that. I also understand that in this world, politics can be a sensitive topic.”

Dart’s further thoughts basically stated how he understood that being the QB came with a lot of responsibilities. He reiterated his love for the team and stated that he wanted to continue delivering for the Giants.

While there were follow-up questions, Dart seemed to redirect the reporters to his statement about the whole situation.

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Even the new head coach, John Harbaugh, spoke to the media to address the situation. His response was an indication that the team is aligned in focusing on moving on from the situation.

Giants head coach describes Jaxson Dart controversy as “a great opportunity” for building team unity

John Harbaugh moved to the Giants after an 18-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens. It was always going to be a busy offseason for him, as he needed time to adjust to a new team, but the HC would not have expected an off-the-field controversy to be one of the bigger talking points for him.

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On the same day Dart addressed the media, Harbaugh also spoke about the team’s handling of the situation.

“It was a great opportunity. It was really a good opportunity for us as a football team to have these kind of conversations around a real-life incident, something that comes up,” Harbaugh said before concluding his address by adding, “We went into a team meeting, and really the important thing to understand is that we are — what we are is a collection of all of us together. So we need to understand really how we want to approach these things going forward.”

After a tough 2025 season, there was a lot of promise around the Giants after the announcement of Harbaugh. They have had a great offseason as well, with some big moves in the WR room. The hope will be that this whole situation does not resurface again, and there isn’t any controversy around it, as that could derail their season and extend their wait for a playoff appearance.