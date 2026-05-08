Girlfriend Marissa Ayers Turns Heads at Kentucky Derby as Jaxson Dart Sends Message

Being crowned ‘Best Dressed Gentleman’ at the 2026 Kentucky Derby was a major achievement for New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. Pulling a “kind of last-minute” white suit from Dolce & Gabbana with black pinstripes, and accessories that included a Bellissimo wide-brim hat, sunglasses, and a black pocket square did him good at the event. Yet, his girlfriend Marissa Ayers’ fashion sense at Churchill Downs was way ahead of him. Even the best-dressed gentleman could not help but get sidelined by Ayers.

“1of1,” commented Jaxson Dart on Marissa Ayers’ Instagram post, as she shared a series of pictures, all dolled up for the Kentucky Oaks race. She posted the pictures with a playful caption, “pretty in pink for the Kentucky Oaks 🎀.”

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She wore a pretty pink dress, almost looking like a real-life Barbie, with a matching hat to complement both her beauty and the dress. Marissa matched her aesthetic with white heels, minimal accessories like a dainty chain around her neck and a bracelet, and completed the look with a pink Louis Vuitton bag.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Ayers (@marissaayerss) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The pictures she posted also had Dart posing alongside Mayers in a few. For the Kentucky Oaks, the Giants’ QB wore a pink chequered blazer, with a pinstripe shirt, navy blue pants, suede loafers, and a matching hat. In one of the pictures, Dart was clicked picking Marissa on the field as she enjoyed the game with a quick change of her heels to a comfy white ballet.

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Marissa’s dress selection had a deeper meaning than just being a mere fashion statement. While the Kentucky Derby focuses on colts, geldings, and fillies’ races, the Kentucky Oaks dedicates itself to female horses, restricting others. As a tribute to the fillies competing, women traditionally dress in pink for the Kentucky Oaks.

The pink-colored outfits also have another wholesome reason. The pink color is dedicated to promoting awareness and raising funds for breast and ovarian cancer research. While Marissa stayed on point with the theme and her fashion game, she also posted a fun TikTok video showing off her and Dart’s outfits, with the caption, “Me and my derby ken 🎀🐎💕🌷@Jdart.”

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It was not long ago that both Dart and Marissan were single. The rumors of their dating began last October, and they officially confirmed it three months later in January. Although it has only been a few months since the couple started dating, they have been all over the internet.

While Jaxson Dart has been the one who leaves comments on Ayers’ posts, her Kentucky Oaks post revealed many more fans of Marissa Ayers and her beauty.

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Jaxson Dart and fans are showering Marissa Ayers with love on the internet

While the NFL’s “Barbie and Ken” are making a lot of noise on the internet, Ayers’ comment section was full of praises from fans, who poured their hearts out for her charm. But like every time, it was Dart who commented first.

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“Sovereignty🐎 had a crush for sure,” commented Jaxson Dart.

Dart’s second comment has a deeper meaning that most people may overlook. Similar to this year’s Golden Tempo, Sovereighnty, a beautiful brown colt with black hair and tail, was the 2025 Kentucky Derby winner.

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“Princess 💘💘💘💘” wrote a fan. The fans seem to be pretty head over heels for her. It comes as no doubt that Ayers is receiving the princess treatment from her fans, especially after the stunning look.

“Real life Barbie u mog 🔥,” wrote another fan. Ayers called Dart “Ken” on TikTok, and now fans are calling her “Barbie.” Not because she called him Ken, but because she actually looked like a real-life Barbie in her bubblegum pink dress.

“Gosh I’m obsessed with you,” commented another fan, while others kept praising her beauty and fashion sense with comments like, “Looking incredible ❤️.” From the pictures, it’s clear that Marissa Ayers enjoyed a really good time with her boyfriend.

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Soon, Jaxson Dart will be busy with the OTAs, minicamp, and the summer training camp, followed by the regular season. Dart’s fans will now look forward to a season where Dart will impress everyone with his game, just like he and Ayers did with their fashion choice.