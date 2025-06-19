GM Confirms Kevin O’Connell’s Role in Sam Darnold’s Move to Seahawks After Vikings Gave up on QB

Remember that moment in ‘The Legend of Zelda’, when Link finally gets the Master Sword after countless trials? It feels like destiny clicking into place. That’s the vibe swirling around Sam Darnold landing in Seattle Seahawks – a once-touted prospect, weathered by early storms, finding a new forge just as his blade started to truly gleam. And the architect behind this unexpected NFC quarterback shuffle? None other than Kevin O’Connell.

“Yeah, you’re relying on our contacts, and like, the character, the leader, everybody that’s coached him over the years,” Seahawks GM John Schneider explained on The John Middlekauff Podcast, peeling back the curtain on Darnold’s arrival. “Then watching his progression and watching him improve… It’s the same thing we did with Geno Smith.”

Schneider’s admission was casual, yet loaded. It revealed a pipeline of trust flowing straight from the Minnesota Vikings’ facility to Seattle’s front office, with Kevin O’Connell – Schneider’s ‘professional friend’ – acting as a crucial character witness. “That period of time right around the Senior Bowl and Combine is really, like, a preparation for, like, what’s the landscape gonna look like?” Schneider added, hinting at the strategic groundwork laid during those crucial offseason evaluation windows.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Seattle Seahawks, with John Schneider’s ear bent by Kevin O’Connell’s insights and OC Klint Kubiak’s existing trust from their 2024 Minnesota Vikings collaboration (and 2023 in San Francisco 49ers), saw not a reclamation project, but a 27-year-old ascending asset. “Getting everybody on the same page to rely on Coops for sure. Like, the experience you have with Sam, Kevin O’Connell,” Schneider emphasized, highlighting the connective tissue. “Having Coops with him in a very, very similar system, it’s it’s hands on.”

It’s the NFL’s version of a trusted reference check, bypassing the noise. Schneider saw Darnold’s 2024 breakout – a 102.5 rating, league-leading 4,319 air yds, that 66.2% completion rate – not as a fluke, but as the culmination of grit honed through 73 career starts, 16,383 pass yds, and 98 TDs across turbulent stops in New York, Carolina, and San Francisco 49ers. He saw Geno Smith’s redemption arc 2.0, but younger and potentially higher-ceilinged.

After the Vikings gave up on Darnold

The irony is thick enough to cut with a Skol blade. Just months after Darnold authored a career-defining symphony in Minnesota Vikings – lighting up scoreboards for 4,319 yds and 35 TDs (5th in NFL), earning his first Pro Bowl nod and piloting the Vikes to a stellar 14-3 record – an abysmal playoff game and JJ McCarthy’s return from injury signaled the end. Minnesota, opting for the known quantity over the electric resurgence, effectively closed Darnold’s chapter.

He wasn’t just a placeholder; he was the guy who shattered franchise records – highest single-game passer rating (157.9) and most 100+ rating games in a season (13). He’s also the youngest QB ever to notch a 110+ rating in the NFL (at 21 yrs, 97 days) and the first to record 14 wins with a team in his first season. He delivered iconic moments: silencing the Chicago Bears in OT, launching a breathtaking 97-yd missile to Justin Jefferson, and that cathartic, towel-waving eruption on the bench amid ‘MVP!’ chants after a 5-TD demolition of Atlanta Falcons – pure, unfiltered release after years labeled a meme for ‘seeing ghosts.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“So, yeah, it’s it’s it’s all of it,” Schneider concluded, the simplicity belying the depth of the evaluation. It’s about trusting the whispers from respected peers like Kevin O’Connell about Sam Darnold’s character and growth. It’s about Klint Kubiak’s intimate knowledge of how to conduct Darnold’s skills within his offensive score.

It’s betting that the poise shown leading a 14-win debut season in Minnesota Vikings wasn’t an anomaly, but the emergence of a true field general. Seattle Seahawks aren’t just getting a QB; they’re getting a narrative – the once-haunted prospect, vouched for by a rival’s coach, ready to write his next act in the Pacific Northwest mist, backed by a GM who believes in the power of a trusted network and the beauty of a second chance fully earned. The ghost of potential past? The Seahawks, they’re betting it’s finally found its forever home.