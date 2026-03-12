GMF Host Jamie Erdahl Opens Up on ‘Tragic’ Personal Situation Amid Absence From Set

Essentials Inside The Story Jamie Erdahl addressed why she has been absent from work

Erdahl's absence follows the loss of her family dog, Toby, who passed away two weeks ago

The dog was a part of the family for nine years

Fans of Good Morning Football recently noticed that Jamie Erdahl was not appearing on the show. Her absence quickly caught fans’ attention, and many began asking where she had been. Erdahl later explained that she had to step away for a while because of a serious health issue in her family. On Wednesday, she shared the update on X, responding to the questions from viewers who had been wondering about her absence.

“Since curiosity is mounting, I’ll share what I feel comfortable with: I have been away from @GMFB due to an extremely personal + tragic health situation of an immediate family member,” Erdahl wrote in her X post. “I want to thank my leaders at the NFL for allowing me this time at home. I’ll be back on Monday.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie’s brief absence from the set came shortly after the NFL Network reporter and her family said their goodbyes to their family dog, Toby. Two weeks ago, Toby passed away following a long battle with Bone cancer. She posted the family’s pictures with Toby on her Instagram alongside an emotional goodbye message.

“We let Toby go today. Bone cancer took him from us too soon. My heart hurts. It’s throbbing from the vast joy this dog brought into our lives for almost 9 years.” Jamie wrote, adding, “You helped us bring these 3 baby girls into the world and showed them how kindness, love, and gentle soul can make every day better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Erdahl (@jamieerdahl) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Jamie’s words reflected how much happiness the dog brought them and the role Toby played in her daughters’ lives. She wrapped up the farewell message with an “I’ll love you until the end of time. And I’ll always be waiting for your paw to come across my arm as we drive down the road.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While she did not share further details about the family member’s health, Erdahl made it clear that being home with her family has been her top priority. She also reassured viewers that the break will be short and that she plans to return soon, setting up the next chapter of her role on the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamie Erdahl’s role on Good Morning Football amid uncertainty at NFL Network

Jamie Erdahl’s return to Good Morning Football also comes at a time when the show’s future and the broader NFL Network are facing uncertainty. The network is preparing for a major transition as ESPN moves closer to taking over its operations through a media partnership with the NFL. The development has raised questions about how existing programming and on-air talent will fit into the network’s structure once the transition is completed.

ESPN and Disney are set to take control of NFL Network as part of a larger media deal with the league. As a part of the deal, the NFL will give up its full ownership of NFL Network and RedZone’s linear rights in exchange for a 10% stake in ESPN.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Network employees will begin operating under ESPN’s management structure as of April 1, whereas ESPN will reportedly absorb their contracts for the remainder of their current deals.

Imago October 4, 2025, Waco, Texas, USA: An ESPN television camera seen during the first half of a college football game between the Baylor Bears and the Kansas State Wildcats on October 4, 2025 in Waco, Texas. Baylor won, 35-34. Waco USA – ZUMAc201 20251004_zap_c201_111 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

“If you have a year left on your contract, you’re apparently going to live out that year. But when the year expires, you’ll be negotiating with Disney to remain a Disney/ESPN employee,” sources explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But if you have a month left, you’ll be negotiating with ESPN/Disney next month. There are no layoffs. They’ll just let all the contracts expire. Then Disney decides who they want to keep.”

With ESPN expected to oversee production and talent decisions moving forward, there is speculation about how existing on-air personalities and shows will fit into the new structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

That uncertainty has reportedly caused concern among some NFL Network employees, who are still waiting for clarity about their roles once ESPN assumes control.

Erdahl’s return will come at a time when Good Morning Football and the broader NFL Network continue to face questions about their future amid the upcoming ESPN transition.