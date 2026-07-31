“Going to Be a Problem”: Former Panthers Legend Reveals His “Only Concern” With Luke Kuechly Joining Netflix as NFL Analyst

Luke Kuechly is returning to the NFL spotlight but with a certain concern. He will serve as Netflix’s lead NFL game analyst for the 2026 season after he impressed executives during a broadcast tryout. However, Greg Olsen is worried that the added responsibilities could create challenges for the middle school football team he coaches.

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“Spent like four hours with him at practice yesterday and had lunch and hung out and thought maybe he’d be like, hey, by the way, the news is breaking today,” Olsen said on the Youth Inc. podcast. “So if you want to tell some people, but all that being said, couldn’t be more excited.

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My only real concern is between the Netflix stuff, the stuff, the Panthers radio stuff. And obviously with the Hall of Fame induction here in a couple of weeks, it better not get in the way of being the defensive coordinator because the Charlotte Christian middle school team’s coming ready to rock. If our defensive coordinator is distracted, it’s going to be a problem.”

Luke Kuechly will make his Netflix debut on Sept. 10. He will work with play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle during the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers game in Melbourne, Australia. NBC will produce the game for Netflix.

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Netflix will show five NFL games during the 2026 season, including two games on Christmas Day. As Netflix’s lead analyst, Kuechly will be one of the main voices on the broadcasts and will help explain the game to fans throughout the season.

Hence, with so many responsibilities, Olsen jokingly hoped that Kuechly would not get too busy because their middle school team still needs him focused on coaching.

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However, he is doing a very good job with his team. He coaches the defense alongside former Carolina Panthers teammates Greg Olsen, who is the head coach, and Jonathan Stewart. Because of their guidance, the team completed an undefeated season last year.

Luke Kuechly has slowly built a successful broadcasting career after retiring from the NFL in 2019. He left his scouting job with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and became a radio analyst for the team in 2022. In 2024, he started covering college football for CBS Sports.

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Last season, he also appeared twice on ESPN2’s Monday Night Football Playbook with Dan Orlovsky and Field Yates. Earlier this year, he launched the JJ and Luke podcast with his former Panthers teammate, JJ Jansen. He is also set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8. So, now let’s wait and see how well he manages all his responsibilities.