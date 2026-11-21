Marlon Humphrey said the joke would get cut. It did not. Now the Ravens cornerback has been sent home while his team flies to Charlotte, and Cam Newton has a warning for him that has nothing to do with football.

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On his 4th&1 show, the former NFL MVP warned Humphrey that his controversial comment, which he made on his own podcast, could follow him all the way home. His message was simple:

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“It’s going to be extremely uncomfortable, bro. Cuz don’t, man, you know how, you know how petty and angry fans can get, bro? Like, if you don’t have the luxury to have privacy, even if you do have privacy, like, man, folks will drop your phone number, folks will drop your address, folks will drop your school that your children go to. Folks are really petty, bro.”

Newton added that it hits harder when the city is also where you live, where your family lives and where the paychecks come from. If you do not want to be there, he said, you are free to leave, in far saltier language.

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He also said this is not the time for bold statements, with the team already struggling.

Here is what set it off. On a recent episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show,” Humphrey was asked what Baltimore is best at making. He named “The Star-Spangled Banner” and National Bohemian beer, then laughed and said criminals.

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He even added on tape that it was obviously going to get cut, and obviously it didn’t, and the clip spread across social media before the episode was deleted.

Former Ravens receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh latched onto that detail and questioned the apology:

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“When you said it, and you look at the clip, he knew when he said it, he was wrong. If you were remorseful, you would apologize right there. So you’re only remorseful when you get caught.”

Humphrey apologized Wednesday, saying he understood the effect words have and that it would not happen again. Mayor Brandon Scott said a verbal apology was not enough, and he invited Humphrey to sit down with Baltimoreans who have rebuilt their lives after returning to the community.

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The Ravens went further on Thursday. Coach Jesse Minter sent Humphrey home and made him inactive for Sunday’s game against the Panthers after informing the team’s 10-player leadership council.

Locals are split, too. Some residents said he should be cut, while others pointed out that Baltimore does have a crime issue.

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Minter called Humphrey remorseful. Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said he still loves the man, but drew a clear line:

“As a dad, as a coach, as a Christian, it’s important to say that I can love the man, have respect for him, and disagree with what he said in this particular moment.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton described Humphrey as unapologetically himself.

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Newton didn’t just bring the heat. He said time is the best cure, that the stove will cool off, and that he believes in second chances because he needed one himself. In his view, the worst moment of a career can become the thing that defines the comeback.

He also pointed to the people around Humphrey. Newton said the blame shouldn’t fall on Humphrey alone, and he asked what they were there for if not to watch his back.

It all lands at a rough time in Baltimore. The Ravens are 4-6 and have lost five straight, including a 23-20 defeat to the Chargers on Monday night.

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Humphrey, 30, is in his 10th season and is the longest-tenured defensive player on the roster, which makes his sudden spot on the sideline even stranger.

For Humphrey, his coaches say they still love him, and Newton swears every stove cools with time. The only question is whether Baltimore is patient enough to wait.