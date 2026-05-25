“Gone Way Too Soon”: Jordan Love’s Wife Ronika Suffers Tragic Personal Loss Days After Birth of First Child

Ronika Stone was a celebrated volleyball player in high school. In 2015, she finished her season with her second consecutive state championship, averaging 5.7 kills. She was also named Mercury News’ girls volleyball Player of the Year. Stone appreciated the honor, but she also credited the man behind the success: Coach Ron Whitmill, who was in his first year of coaching Valley Christian at that time.

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But Whitmill had known Stone for much longer. He had supported her during high school, college, and pro careers, looking on proudly. Relationships like that become special. When Stone learnt of her coach’s sudden passing in May this year, her heart broke.

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“Gone way too soon… it doesn’t feel real, and it breaks my heart to have to admit that it is,” Love’s significant other wrote. “My life isn’t the same without him. It’s extremely difficult to find the words to explain the effect he had on my life and how much he meant to me.

“… He was the first person who believed in me before I even fully understood the game. The player I am today is because of him. He poured so much into me, and I’m so, so grateful I was able to tell him that.”

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In a few weeks, she and Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love were planning to introduce their daughter to the coach. They even had an internal joke that she would train under Whitmill as well.

He was much more than just a support system. With his guidance, Stone honed her skills at the Valley Christian High School. The late coach Whitmill developed her into a celebrated middle blocker who broke school records for most block assists and highest hitting percentage at the University of Oregon. She was the best spiker for the Volero Le Cannet in 2020.

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Later on, she signed with the San Diego Pro Volleyball in the PVF, earning multiple All-League honors. In 2026, Stone announced her retirement.

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Whitmill was so special to Stone that she made sure to inform him of her retirement in 2026. He has supported the former volleyball player throughout her whole career.

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“When I told him I was retiring, there was no question for him, he came,” Stone continued. “A man I owe everything to, yet he would accept nothing in return. He truly just cared. He showed up for me whenever he could and he was always checking in to see how I was doing.”

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“I can’t believe I won’t get the chance to see him again. He was the absolute best. Life is so fragile… the pain is deep because the love was so strong. Ron, I love you, and I’ll miss you every single day.”

As of publishing, Whitmill’s cause of death is unknown. The entire San Jose community is mourning the devastating loss of the beloved Valley Christian High School women’s volleyball coach. This season, the team finished with an impressive 19-9 record and came out third in the league.

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Ron Whitmill holds a lot of value in Stone’s life, because she credits her career to him in a way.

Ron Whitmill had Ronika Stone move positions to help her achieve success

Before Whitmill took the reins at Valley Christian volleyball, Ronika Stone used to play on the outside. The new head coach needed a powerful player in the middle, and Stone was already a natural at that. But Whitmill also needed her to use the skills she’d developed as an outside hitter, which was a big ask.

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“That was really the challenge for her this year,” Whitmill told Mercury News in 2015. “If she could pull it off, we had a chance to be really good. […] It’s kind of ridiculous the amount of responsibility we put on her this year.”

But Stone delivered, hauling in 630 kills in 1,370 attempts. She also recorded 429 digs and 67 blocks.

“She’s a very good competitor,” Whitmill added. “She shows up and has such a great work ethic, and she’s kind of a natural leader with her big personality.”

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Ron Whitmill knew from the get-go what Ronika Stone was capable of. He’s the reason she has her many accolades, which will now present her with a tough reminder for some time.