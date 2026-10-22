“Gonna Be a Challenge”: Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez Rings Alarm Bells for Teammates Ahead of Caleb Williams Encounter

As the New England Patriots prepare to face the Chicago Bears’ explosive offense on Thursday night, cornerback Christian Gonzalez has spent time breaking down the Bears’ weaponry. His assessment reveals why the secondary faces such a significant test: the combination of Caleb Williams’ dynamic arm talent and a formidable receiver corps presents a multifaceted challenge.

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Speaking to the reporters ahead of Thursday Night Football game, Gonzalez said everything starts with Caleb Williams, a quarterback who can make any throw. He pointed to one play in particular. Williams can run to his left and still throw 50 yards back across the field to his right. Gonzalez also named the receivers who will test his secondary: Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and tight end Colston Loveland.

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“They got a lot of talent on offense,” he told the reporters. “They’re explosive, they score a lot of points, move the ball well. It’s gonna be a challenge for us, especially in the secondary. But we look forward to it, and we’re excited for it.”

The Patriots are returning to Soldier Field on Thursday night after two years. And Gonzalez knows this will be nothing like that. When the Patriots first encountered Williams in Week 10 of the 2024 season, he was sacked nine times as the Bears lost 19-3 to the Patriots. Chicago managed just 142 yards of offense. It was the third loss in what ultimately became a ten-game losing streak.

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Williams is no longer the rookie who took nine sacks. He returned last Sunday after missing three games and led Chicago to a 31-23 win over the Falcons, earning the NFC Offensive Player of the Week title. He now leads the NFL with a 72.5 percent completion rate. The Bears have scored 90 points in the two games he started and finished.

A lot has changed in Chicago since that loss of 2024. Waldron was fired November 12, 2024, and Eberflus November 29, 2024, both during the season rather than in the offseason. The team then hired Ben Johnson, who had helped build a strong offense in Detroit with quarterback Jared Goff. One analyst noted Thursday’s game could depend on how well Johnson helps the Bears’ receivers get favorable matchups against Gonzalez.

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Gonzalez’s job is not new to him either. He became the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback this summer. He returned from a shoulder injury last week without a snap limit. Against Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, he allowed two catches for 20 yards on 17 passing plays. Quarterbacks have completed 10 of 21 passes against him this season, a 47.6 percent rate.

As for the Bears offense, Odunze played 81 percent of his snaps as lead receiver, so he is set to face Gonzalez more than any other Bears pass catcher.

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During the presser, Gonzalez also emphasized that against quarterbacks like Williams, defenders must “defend the second play.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel also understands the challenge the Bears would bring for New England in Week 7.

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“There’s a lot of volume. They do a lot of things well, and you’ll have to be prepared for some unscouted looks,” said Vrabel.

The Patriots have help up front. Linebacker Elijah Ponder is tied for third in the NFL with 5.5 sacks and has ten quarterback hits. Safety Kevin Byard III is a former Bear.

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Both teams come in at 4-2. The Patriots started 1-2 with losses to Jacksonville and Seattle. Drake Maye threw a league-high six interceptions in those games. They have won three straight since, most recently 26-19 over the Jets. They are also last season’s Super Bowl runner-up. Williams and Maye were the Nos. 1 and 3 picks in the 2024 draft.

The Bears are favored by 2.5 points. The teams’ best-known meeting remains Super Bowl XX, which the Bears won 46-10.