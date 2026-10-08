“Gonna Call You Out”: Texans Star Shares Honest Thoughts on DeMeco Ryans Stripping Play Calling Duties From DC After 0-4 Start

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. has been in the middle of the Texans’ defensive collapse all season, so when the team’s head coach made a sudden change to fix it, the former All-Pro had plenty to say about what comes next. Chalk Talk beat reporter Kim Davis shared a clip of Anderson’s press conference on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans announced Wednesday that he is taking over defensive play-calling duties from coordinator Matt Burke, following an 0-4 start to the 2026 season. Asked afterward whether hearing Ryans’ voice directly in the helmet could change how the defense plays, Anderson gave a candid answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think what DeMeco brings, DeMeco brings that style of coaching where he’s gonna call you out,” Anderson said during the press conference. “He’s gonna make sure that you know exactly what you’re gonna do, what you need to do, and what you didn’t do. I think he gives grace, but he’s also gonna hold people accountable.”

The move is a reversal of Ryans’ own decision from a year ago. He called the defense himself during his first two seasons as Houston’s head coach before handing the duties to Burke early in 2025, after the Texans also opened that season 0-3. That handoff worked: Houston went on a nine-game winning streak, finished 12-5, and ranked second in the NFL in total defense, allowing only 17.4 points per game ( behind the Seattle Seahawks’ 17.2) on the way to a wild-card berth.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s different this year is that the unit that made that run has fallen apart. The Texans returned 10 starters from that defense, but after four games it ranks 26th in the NFL in points allowed at 27.3 per game and has just one interception all season. In their most recent loss, the defense gave up 34 points to the Dallas Cowboys. Ryans framed the change as a communication fix, and took the blame on himself.

“If there’s a lack in communication, I look at myself first and making sure I’m a better communicator,” Ryans said. “To help spark things more, I’m gonna take over the play-calling for the defense, and I’m gonna make sure that communication is right. It’s on me to get it fixed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was just as clear that the move wasn’t a shot at his coordinator. Ryans said Burke has done an “outstanding job” and described the adjustment as a spark rather than a rebuild.

Anderson echoed that point, making sure no one read the switch as a verdict on Burke.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nothing against Burke, like Burke done a good job,” Anderson said. “But when the head coach is up there, it’s kind of different. You sit up a little bit more, like you more on your Ps and Qs.”

Anderson’s description fits the way Ryans coaches. A former NFL linebacker, Ryans spent two seasons as the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive coordinator before Houston hired him as head coach in 2023, and he’s built his reputation on demanding accountability from players. Anderson was the third overall pick that same year, won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025, which makes his read on the locker room carry real weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s gonna come in the meeting because he played this game, and he knows, ‘hey’ man, you ain’t repping our style right here,” Anderson said. “He’s gonna get a lot of guys going with the energy that he brings. So I’m excited for that.”

The timing adds pressure for Ryans, who was recently named by USA Today as one of nine head coaches who could be fired during or after this season. He acknowledged that the decision wasn’t easy, but also made clear he isn’t making moves to please outside opinions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Houston will get its first look at Ryans’ new role on Sunday, when the 0-4 Texans visit the also-winless Tennessee Titans.