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“Good Kid”: Seahawks’ Stance on Terrion Arnold Revealed as Ex-Lions CB Faces Felony Charges

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Aug 10, 2026 | 11:13 PM EDT

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“Good Kid”: Seahawks’ Stance on Terrion Arnold Revealed as Ex-Lions CB Faces Felony Charges

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

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Aug 10, 2026 | 11:13 PM EDT

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The Seattle Seahawks are exploring their options as they consider bringing in a talented but controversial player: the former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold. The cornerback is currently facing legal trouble following an arrest in June 2026. Despite that, he appeared for a workout session with the Seahawks for a second chance in the league. As that happened, Seattle got to know Arnold a bit better. 

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“I’m told CB Terrion Arnold’s visit with the #Saints

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is Tuesday,” NFL Insider Josina Anderson wrote on X. “Visits in Indy or Baltimore are not imminently expected, at this time, per league sources.

“As for Arnold’s visit in Seattle I was told, “seems like a good kid and like he wants another chance. We’ll see what happens.” The source added, at the time, it was their understanding some info was still being gathered on the corner recently released by the #Lions.

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“Meanwhile, another league source said that their feeling was that Arnold is probing where he feels the most comfortable, and that the expectation there is that he’d have to sign for around the league minimum.” 

Anderson further noted that Arnold has already visited the Houston Texans and the Seahawks, with the New Orleans Saints on deck. This free-agent tour comes as Arnold faces multiple felony charges of alleged kidnapping and armed robbery stemming from an arrest in June.

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According to Fox Sports, Arnold has an arraignment hearing scheduled for this week in Tampa, Florida, on August 13. 

The Lions originally selected Arnold 24th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. Over the first two seasons, he started 22 of 24 games played and recorded 91 tackles and one interception. But shortly after his arrest, Detroit released him into the free agent market on June 30, 2026. That’s when the Seahawks swooped in to give him a chance. 

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Over the weekend, Seattle took the next step by officially bringing Arnold to team headquarters for a meeting and a tryout on the practice field. The visit allowed the coaching staff and front office to evaluate his physical conditioning. They also engaged in face-to-face conversations regarding his pending legal issues.

Head coach Mike Macdonald made it clear that the franchise wants to exercise patience with Arnold and rely on the Seahawks’ internal vetting process. 

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“I think we understand that anything is kind of on the table and that’s where we’re at in the process,” Macdonald said. “There’s a lot of people in Terrion’s corner that we respect about the type of guy he is. So we’re going to work through all that. And I trust our people to make the best decision for us.” 

Seattle’s decision will likely depend just as much on their internal investigations as it will on his remaining legal process. But it seems like everyone is hoping for the best-case scenario. 

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Krushna Prasad Pattnaik

3,421 Articles

Krushna Pattnaik is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league across news, roster moves, and team developments. With a medical background, he brings particular depth to stories around player injuries, medical suspensions, and health-related developments. As a Senior Writer, he honed his editorial skills through the EssentiallySports Journalistic Excellence Program. Before moving to the NFL beat, Krushna spent three years at EssentiallySports covering MMA and Olympic sports, working across prediction pieces, live event assignments, and beat reports. With five years of personal training in Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, and taekwondo, he brought a practitioner's perspective to his fight coverage. He also briefly contributed to the ES YouTube team. His work earned external recognition, including a nod from Conor McGregor, and one of his pieces was featured on Brendan Schaub's podcast.

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Srashti Sharma

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