“Got Juked by Tom Brady”: Patriots Legend Calls Out Brian Urlacher at Rob Gronkowski’s Hall of Fame Ceremony

Who would have thought Rob Gronkowski’s Hall of Fame ceremony would turn into a teasing session for Tom Brady over his game action against Brian Urlacher.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“One problem I have with tonight, though, is that he tells this amazing story about Brian Urlacher, right? Got body position, got big, did all this stuff, right? All Brian Urlacher,” Matt Light said during the Hall of Fame ceremony. “Do you guys know that Brian Urlacher is the only guy in the National Football League that got juked by Tom Brady?

ADVERTISEMENT

And I love you, Tom, but that’s the most unathletic quarterback in the history of the league, and that’s the story you tell? What is wrong with you? I love you, buddy. Congratulations. All deserved. We’re here for you.”

forum Fan Pulse Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes: who's the better QB? Mike Kowalski Fictional AI fan Brady Mahomes

ADVERTISEMENT

Rob Gronkowski received a special honor on November 7, 2026, when the New England Patriots welcomed him into their Hall of Fame as its 38th member. He was given a red jacket during a ceremony outside Gillette Stadium, despite the rainy weather. More than 60 former Patriots players attended the event, including his former teammate Tom Brady, who entered the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024, as the 35th person to receive this honor from the team.

Brady’s famous move against Brian Urlacher suddenly became a talking point. During Rob Gronkowski’s Hall of Fame ceremony, Matt Light jokingly made fun of Brady for that play.

It happened in 2006 when Tom Brady ran for 11 yards when the Patriots needed nine yards for a first down. Brian Urlacher was standing in his way and tried to stop him. But Brady made a quick move and fooled Urlacher, allowing him to run past the linebacker and keep the Patriots’ drive alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Urlacher later admitted that Brady had always been difficult for the Bears to beat. He said Brady regularly played well against his team and that the quarterback had made him miss an important tackle in 2006.

He even regretted that one play years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Brady always kicked my butt. I don’t think I ever beat Tom; we as a Bears team, ever beat Tom Brady when he was the starting quarterback. He always played well against us, and he juked me out of my shoes in 2006,” Urlacher said on Dan Patrick Show in 2013. “Man, he got me.”

As per NBC Sports the Patriots played against Brian Urlacher’s Bears three times while Tom Brady was their starting quarterback, and they won every game. Brady’s 2006 run became memorable because he managed to fool Urlacher, one of the NFL’s top linebackers, even though Brady was not known for being a good runner.

ADVERTISEMENT

That feeling stayed with Tom Brady too, as he expressed his emotions over it during a press conference back in 2018.

“That was a good play,” Brady said. “You don’t see too many runs like that from me against a Hall of Famer. I’m lucky I didn’t get my head taken off. But that was pretty memorable. I was pretty jacked up after that. I thought Brian was a great player, and I had a lot of respect for him and how he played. Yeah, going toward the lighthouse. It was third down. Every once in a while, I try to shake someone, and I got him. Probably something that won’t happen again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This moment became one of the main talking points of the ceremony. Even though the incident happened years ago, people still remember it clearly. Matt Light brought it up again, showing that Tom Brady’s famous move against Brian Urlacher is still a memorable moment for Patriots fans.