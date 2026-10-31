“Gotta Have at Least One More”: Patriots Legend Admits He Delayed NFL Retirement to Play With Rob Gronkowski

Some bonds stay with you for years and eventually become an important part of your life. Matt Light shared that kind of bond with Rob Gronkowski. His affection for Gronkowski even influenced an unexpected decision.

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“After my 10th season, you know, and feeling very fortunate to spend my entire career in New England, and I was thinking about hanging it up, but that was my first year with Gronk, and I thought, you know what, man, I gotta have at least one more with this cat,” Matt Light said on NBC Sports Boston.

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“That’s a fact. I mean, look, there were other things that went into it, but that was definitely a thought process, and I’m so glad I did. I mean, you know, look, we didn’t win it all that year, but we came as close as you can get, and it was a special time. I mean, I got a lot of great memories, you know, being with him is one of them.”

Rob Gronkowski joined the New England Patriots in 2010 after being drafted by them 42nd overall in the second round of the NFL Draft. He played alongside veteran left tackle Matt Light in 2010 and 2011, who was drafted nine years before the tight end. There is usually a distance between players with this big an age gap, but Gronkowski and Light seem to have gotten along right off the mark.

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During that time, the two developed a close bond. Light was a constant in the New England offensive line, and also won three Pro Bowl nods during his career. Gronkowski also remembered how Light helped him adjust to the NFL during his rookie season.

“And Matthew also brought me under his wing as well,” Gronkowski said on the Dudes on Dudes with Gronk and Jules podcast. “He taught me, you know, how to play in the run game, how to toss defenders, tick them off a little bit by stepping on his feet in rookie training camp. But he forgave me, which is what it’s all about. You know, you got to forgive your teammates if you want to get to the next level with them. But hey, man, Matt, we appreciate you being on here. We appreciate everything you do in the community.”

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That connection also extended beyond the football field. Light had considered retiring after the 2010 season but decided to play one more year, partly because he wanted more time with Gronkowski. Their friendship also grew through experiences away from football, including a hunting trip they took together.

“This was such a special moment, and I can’t wait to get him out again,” Light said on Julian Edelman’s Games with Names podcast.

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However, retirement talk returned after the Patriots lost Super Bowl XLVI to the New York Giants in February 2012. Eventually, the physical toll of football caught up with Light, and he was placed on the retirement list in April that year. An official ceremony was held in May 2012.

“One of the things that was very apparent over the last couple of seasons is that it takes a lot longer to recover the older you get,” Light said during his retirement ceremony. “It really became very difficult to give much outside of a ‘hi,’ ‘goodbye,’ or ‘good morning’ to my family, and that’s always been really important to me.”

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Even after Light’s retirement, however, their bond remained strong. With Gronkowski set to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the two have teamed up for a sweepstakes that gives fans a chance to attend the ceremony. The money raised will support their respective charities, the Light Foundation and the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.

“We’re going to be celebrating Gronk, how can you not have a good time?” Light told CBS Boston.

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The winner gets to meet Gronkowski personally, watch the Patriots play the Packers with Light, stay at a hotel for two nights, and receive money to cover travel expenses. The fundraiser gives fans a chance to be part of Gronkowski’s special moment while supporting both charities.