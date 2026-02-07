Governor of California Issues Public Statement on Super Bowl LX Just Days Before Seahawks-Patriots Game

Essentials Inside The Story The Governor of California issues urgent safety directives for the championship game.

Bad Bunny headlines halftime following controversial anti-ICE statements at Grammys.

Navy and Air Force coordinate eight-ship flyover for America’s 250th anniversary.

Super Bowl LX returns to California after a decade. Overcoming 15 franchises from their respective conferences, the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks stand in each other’s way for the ultimate prize. With everyone in a festive mood, the governor of California makes an admission, making everyone more eager for the Super Bowl.

“@SuperBowl LX is just days away, and we’re preparing on and off the field to throw an event only California can. Stay safe and celebrate responsibly!”

Celebrations have already started in California, and the governor is trying to make things even grander. As every year, there will be a joint Super Bowl LX flyover with an eight-ship aircraft formation from the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force. But this year, it will be a bit more special as it marks the U.S.A.’s 250th anniversary. In one of the cockpits of the aircraft, there will be a U.S. flag that will travel through all the states and territories.

To add on to the fun, Green Day will be performing the opening ceremony. Charlie Puth will perform the national anthem, followed by Brandi Carlile and Coco Jones performing “America the Beautiful” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” respectively. However, the main attraction will be during halftime. Latin singer and rapper Bad Bunny will be headlining Apple Music Super Bowl LX.

The Super Bowl has happened in California more than a dozen times. However, it is only the second time it will take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. California last hosted the Super Bowl at Super Bowl 50. That year, Peyton Manning‘s Denver Broncos lifted the Lombardi Trophy by defeating the Carolina Panthers.

That year marked the Golden Anniversary of the game. Coldplay headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, with performances from Beyoncé and Bruno Mars. 39 of the 43 Super Bowl MVPs made an appearance, and Lady Gaga sang the national anthem. A staggering 111.9 million tuned in to watch the game on CBS.

Coming to Super Bowl LX, the National Retail Federation expects 213 million to tune in to the event. Moreover, there is also a potential for those numbers to increase during the broadcast. The 40th Governor of California’s plan seems to be working well, especially with Bunny not giving any spoilers.

Bad Bunny opts out of giving Super Bowl performance spoilers

Despite headlining the Super Bowl for the first time, Bunny is not new to the event. He did a guest appearance during the Super Bowl in 2020, when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez rocked the halftime show. However, when asked about his performance, Bunny was not in favor of giving spoilers.

“I really don’t want to give any spoilers,” said Bad Bunny. “It’s gonna be fun and be easy, and people only have to worry about dancing.”

Bunny popularity knows no bounds. Standing in 2026, he is one of the most in-demand Latin stars in the world. The 31-year-old had three Grammys and added three more to his name in 2026, all courtesy of his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. Thanks to his tours, Bunny is not unknown in California. He performed there in March 2024.

However, his comments on ICE enforcement at the Grammys did provoke a controversy.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say, ‘ICE out!'” said Bad Bunny.

It was a dig at Donald Trump’s immigration policies, after ICE agents ended two civilians’ lives in Minnesota last month. When asked about Bunny’s comments, the NFL Commissioner was more focused on the positives than the controversy.

“Bad Bunny is one of the greatest artists in the world, and that’s one of the reasons we chose him,” said Roger Goodell. “The other reason was that he understood the platform he was on, and this platform is used to unite people and to be able to bring people together with their creativity, with their talents… I think we will have a great performance.”

The NFL is trying to tap into the international market with the Puerto Rican singer. The global streaming giant will also benefit from it, as the Super Bowl provides it with one of its biggest stages yet. Now, it just remains to be seen whether Gavin Newsom is successful in delivering what he promised. Moreover, with controversies sparking all around, it will be interesting to see how things unfold.