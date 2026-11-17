Who would have thought that the Chargers vs. Ravens coverage would turn into a Peyton Manning catching strays? Bo Nix’s achievements with the Broncos became an embarrassing moment for the former quarterback.

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It all started when Eli Manning decided to put Bo Nix on the spot by asking him how he felt about breaking Peyton Manning’s rushing record with the Broncos during the live coverage. While Peyton broke into laughter, Nix played into the situation and responded with a ‘serious’ take.

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“My first run, being able to get a couple yards on the first run and pass that incredible mark was pretty special,” Bo Nix said on ESPN’s ManningCast. “And it’s going to be one of those records that may be, actually, that I can break of his around here. So, it was a great accomplishment at the time, and hopefully there’s a couple more rushing stats that I’ll be able to break of his.”

Peyton Manning finished his four seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2012 to 2015 with -55 rushing yards. He recorded six rushing yards in his first season, followed by -31 in his second, -24 in his third, and -6 in his final year.

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In comparison, Bo Nix has already rushed for 902 yards in his three seasons with Denver. This makes the difference between the two quarterbacks even more interesting.

Bo Nix has also scored 10 more rushing touchdowns than Peyton Manning did throughout his entire four-season career with the Denver Broncos.

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But let’s not forget that, even with that shortcoming, Peyton Manning will always remain a Broncos legend. He won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016. They defeated the Carolina Panthers 24–10, giving Peyton his second Super Bowl title. He retired soon after that victory.

Bo Nix, on the other hand, has not won a Super Bowl with the Broncos.

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Both quarterbacks share a connection that goes far beyond their on-field competition. Peyton Manning first met Bo Nix when Nix attended Manning’s football camp while playing for Auburn. They stayed in contact even after Nix moved on from college.

“He and I stayed in touch. He actually won the National Football Foundation scholar-athlete award this year, which I won when I was in college,” Manning said back in 2024 before Mizel Institute’s 2024 Community Enrichment Award. “So I was there at the banquet and got a picture with Bo.”

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During the ManningCast show in October 2026, Eli Manning said that Peyton regularly sends text messages and voice notes to Broncos head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Bo Nix after their games.

Nix also sees Peyton Manning as a role model and a source of support.

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“I’ve referred to him on, ‘What do you do in this situation? What do you do in that situation? What helped you in a situation like this?'” Nix said back in October.

Now, the world can compare their records, but that doesn’t seem to matter to either of them.