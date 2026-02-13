Greatest NFL Combine Performances of All Time: Justin Ernest’s 51-Rep Bench Press, Xavier Worthy’s 40-Yard Dash & More

Essentials Inside The Story Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy holds the all-time record at 4.21 seconds

Byron Jones (2015) holds the record with a 12' 3" in broad jump

Vertical Jump features the most dated records

For a few hundred NFL hopefuls each year, four days in Indianapolis can be the difference between a first-round contract and a free-agent phone call. Before Xavier Worthy ran a 4.21, the 40-yard dash record felt untouchable. His performance is just one of several that have redefined what’s possible at the NFL Combine.

Over the years, we have seen plenty of supernatural performances. From the highly anticipated 40-yard dash to the bench press, here are the greatest performances by Combine invitees for each drill.

This list is according to topendsports.com, and since the NFL does not track official records for the Combine, the results are unofficial. These results have taken place from 1999 to the present, despite the NFL Combine debuting in 1982.

40-yard Dash

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs Oct 27, 2025 Kansas City, Missouri, USA Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy 1 celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20251027_hlf_sm8_055

You can’t talk about the NFL Combine without going over the 40-yard dash, the most coveted drill. Both teams and fans want to see who is the fastest player in the draft.

The record for the headlining drill seems to fall every year as players continue to train for better times. In 2024, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy posted a record-breaking time, with a 4.21 40-yard dash. The previous record belonged to John Ross and stood for seven years.

Fastest 40-yard Dash Times

4.21 seconds: Xavier Worthy (2024) 4.22 seconds: John Ross (2017) 4.23 seconds: Kalon Barnes (2022) 4.24 seconds: Chris Johnson (2008), Rondel Melendez (1999) 4.26 seconds: Dri Archer (2014), Tariq Woolen (2022), D.J. Turner II (2023) 4.27 seconds: Henry Ruggs III (2020), Marquise Goodwin (2013)

Wide receivers and cornerbacks top the list with four representatives of each position. Running backs are the only other position to appear on the list, with two.

Interestingly, only one player from the list ran theirs before 2000 (Rondel Melendez, 1999). Of these players, seven were drafted within the first three rounds, with four going in the first round. Every player on the list was drafted.

3-Cone Drill

The three-cone drill is used to test a player’s change of direction. This drill is usually best used to evaluate a receiver’s route running and quickness out of a break.

Sedrick Curry is the only player to appear on the list whose recorded time was before 2010.

Fastest 3-Cone Drill Times

6.28 seconds: Jordan Thomas (2018) 6.42 seconds: Jeff Maehl (2011) 6.44 seconds: Buster Skrine (2011) 6.45 seconds: Scott Long (2010), David Long (2019), Sedrick Curry (2000) 6.46 seconds: Dane Sanzenbacher (2011) 6.47 seconds: Daniel Sorensen (2014)

Notably, outside of David Long, who was drafted in the third round, every player went in the fifth round or later.

Wide receivers take home another point. Four receivers top the list, just edging out cornerbacks with three. Safety is the only other position to appear at the top of the list, with Daniel Sorensen.

Broad Jump

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, Dec 5, 2021 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones 24 takes on the field prior the game against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports, 05.12.2021 12:53:44, 17324531, Miami Dolphins, NFL, New York Giants, Hard Rock Stadium, Byron Jones PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 17324531

Similar to the 40-yard dash, the broad jump evolves every year. While the record belongs to Byron Jones in 2015, the top of the list is full of players who recorded their jumps from 2017 and later. Jamie Collins is the earliest name to appear on the list, recording his attempt in 2013.

Former first-round pick Byron Jones currently holds the record, with 147 inches, which he recorded in 2015. Not only did Jones beat the NFL record, but also the world record.



Longest Broad Jumps

12′ 3″: Byron Jones (2015) 12’ 2”: Tyler Owens (2024) 11′ 9″: Obi Melifonwu (2017), Emanuel Hall (2019), Juan Thornhill (2019) 11′ 8″: Miles Boykin (2019) 11′ 7″: Donovan Peoples-Jones (2020), Chris Conley (2015), Jamie Collins (2013)

The list is split evenly between four defensive backs and four wideouts, appearing at the top of the list. Only one other position appears on the list, with linebacker Jamie Collins.

There’s a strong correlation between testing well in the broad jump and hearing your name called on draft night. Six players were drafted within the first three rounds, with the other three going in the sixth round or later.

Vertical Jump

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2023: 49ers vs Commanders DEC 31 December 31 2023: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Chris Conley 84 takes the field prior to the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Commanders in Landover, MD. Reggie Hildred/CSM Credit Image: Reggie Hildred/Cal Media Landover California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20231231_zma_c04_419.jpg ReggiexHildredx csmphotothree218281

Unlike the broad jump, the vertical jump record holders list is filled with players predating 2010, but there is some strong overlap. Jones makes another appearance on this list along with Chris Conley and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Gerald Sensabaugh currently holds the record with 46 inches, which he recorded in 2005. Derek Cameron Wake, who also recorded his jump in 2005, sits in second place just a half inch behind with 45 1/2 inches.

Highest Vertical Jumps

46 inches: Gerald Sensabaugh (2005) 45 1/2 inches: Derek Cameron Wake (2005) 45 inches: Chris Conley (2015), Donald Washington (2009). Chris McKenzie (2005), Chris Chambers (2001) 44 1/2 inches: Donovan Peoples-Jones (2020), Byron Jones (2015)

Defensive backs have the most representatives in the list with four. Wide receivers follow closely behind with three. Wake is the only linebacker on the list.

The vertical jump has the most even spread, detailing where players get drafted, with each player getting drafted once from round one to undrafted.

Bench Press

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – SEPTEMBER 19: Denver Broncos offensive guard Netane Muti 52 during the game between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 19, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 19 Broncos at Jaguars Icon21091928703

The bench press is always entertaining to watch. Watching absolute units of football players consistently put up reps of 225 pounds that many of us wish we could do.

To no surprise, the top of the bench press records come from the offensive and defensive linemen. Defensive tackle Justin Ernest currently holds the record with 51.

Most Bench Press Reps

51 reps: Justin Ernest (1999) 49 reps: Stephen Paea (2011) 25 reps: Mitch Petrus (2010), Mike Kudia (2010), Jeff Larsen (2000) 44 reps: Netane Muti (2020), Dontari Poe (2012), Jeff Owens (2010), Brodrick Bunkley (2006) 43 reps: Scott Young (2005)

One of the most surprising stats from this list is that only one player from the last 10 years makes an appearance on the list: OL Natane Muti (2020).

Defensive linemen dominate offensive linemen at the top, with eight defensive linemen appearing on the list compared to just two offensive linemen.

Of the top players with the top reps, three went undrafted (Ernest, Kudia, Larsen). The other seven players on the list all went drafted. Dontari Poe and Brodrick Bunkley each went in the first round, and Stephen Paea went in the second.

20-Yard Shuttle

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – AUGUST 10: Minnesota Vikings safety Bobby McCain 48 warms up before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA preseason game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Minnesota Vikings on August 10, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: AUG 10 Preseason Raiders at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240810069

The top of the 20-yard shuttle leaderboard is dominated by players from the pre-2005 era. Kevin Kasper holds the record with 3.73 seconds recorded in 2001. Bobby McCain is the newest name at the top of the list, recording a 3.82 time in 2015.

Best 20-Yard Shuttle Times

3.73 seconds: Kevin Kasper (2001) 3.75 seconds: Dunta Robinson (2004) 3.76 seconds: Deion Branch (2002) 3.79 seconds: Champ Bailey (1999) 3.81 seconds: Brandin Cooks (2014) 3.82 seconds: Bobby McCain (2015), Dante Hall (2000)

Receivers and defensive backs continue to dominate Combine testing, with four receivers making the list and three defensive backs.

Testing well in the 20-yard shuttle appears to help a player’s chance to get drafted, with three first-rounders on the list. The rest of the list was drafted in the sixth round or earlier.