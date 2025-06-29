In today’s world, no jobs are safe from AI. It appears even NFL quarterbacks, 2024’s best in particular, have to watch their backs. Just as Josh Allen was soaking up all that hype around him, Grok, Elon Musk’s AI-powered sidekick, decided to throw in some serious shade. Let’s just say, the fans have high hopes for Allen this season. But Grok…feels differently.

Yes, even the machines are questioning if Allen can keep up his magic from last year. What does it know that we don’t? And more importantly… should Buffalo be worried? Because when unexpected voices start to induce doubts, even the superstars have to listen. And let’s just say, this one doesn’t need a microphone.

Grok’s prediction? A “balanced” 12-5 season for Josh Allen. Well, it’s not exactly MVP fireworks, but we wouldn’t call it a collapse either. Some call it a fair projection, others see it as classic AI-level cynicism. But let’s be honest, when a chatbot downplays one of the league’s most dynamic QBs, it’s worth looking into. The real question is: Is Grok just being realistic, or is it seriously underrating Allen’s potential?

It wasn’t a plain prediction. Grok backed it up. It suggested that regardless of Allen’s quality, a beefed-up defence featuring Joey Bosa and the return of Tre’Davious White, the losses of leaders like Micah Hyde and Von Miller could be what puts them to the ground. Despite Buffalo having one of the league’s softer schedules, Grok caps the Bills at 12-5. And roadblocks like Kansas City? It could be a hurdle.

But Grok isn’t just hinting at wins or losses. It’s hinting at a version of Josh Allen we haven’t really seen. With Damien Harris and James Cook stepping up in a revamped offence under Sean McDermott, is the plan about taking some weight off Josh’s shoulders? Maybe. Because if this means a healthier Josh Allen in the playoffs, who’s complaining?

But let’s be honest, calling it a ‘decline’ might be a bit…exaggerated. And a 12-5 record? It might still win them the AFC East. Especially considering that the Jets and Patriots are in full rebuild mode. But the fans who are waiting for Allen to take that giant leap, one that ends with a Lombardi and confetti? Grok doesn’t see it happening. And after the last two years, anything less than a Super Bowl might seem unfinished.

And the team around him remains a question mark. Joey Bosa is elite. But only when he’s available. We all know how that goes. White’s reliability has remained ambiguous since 2021. The man has been so unlucky with injuries that you almost feel bad for him. And replacing Hyde and Miller’s vet presence in the defence? Hard.

But while Grok isn’t too big a fan of Josh Allen, ESPY clearly is.

Josh Allen is up for another honor

Just when all the AI talk was starting to feel a little…mechanical, ESPY came in and added a human angle to give a nod to Allen’s quality. How? He’s up for Best NFL Player and Best Male Athlete at the 2025 ESPYs. That’s not just a nod from the numbers crowd—it’s a love from the people who actually watch the game beyond just numbers.

And when you take a look at 2024? You’d know he deserves it. 3,731 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, six interceptions, plus 531 rushing yards and an additional 12 rushing scores? Yeah, deserved would be an understatement. That kind of dual-threat chaos not only carried the Bills deep into the postseason, it earned him his first MVP—Buffalo’s first since Thurman Thomas in ’91.

Okay, some more telling. Josh Allen is the only nominee for Best Male Athlete who didn’t actually win a championship. He’s up against names like MLB’s Shohei Ohtani and NBA and NHL MVPs. And he still made the cut. It says a lot. Even without a Super Bowl, Allen’s 2024 turned heads. He left a mark big enough that it resonated with fans and analysts alike. You don’t always need silverware to prove you’re elite.

So, when AI throws out its “maybe he’s just a 12-win guy” take, moments like this show you the real picture. Because if Josh Allen can pass the human eye test? He doesn’t need much else. There’s a reason behind those nominations, and it wasn’t mere analytics. The NFL world sees the man behind those numbers.