“Had to Get an IV” – Eagles HC Reveals Tough Scenario As Players’ Cleats Melt After Temperature Soars 157F

The NFL’s grass-versus-turf debate continues to simmer, with 16 of the league’s 30 fields using natural grass for games. The NFL Players Association has been pushing for grass to become compulsory across the league, keeping the issue firmly on the table as players and officials continue to debate playing surfaces. Now, that debate came roaring back into focus on Sunday during the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the Tennessee Titans.

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The heat reportedly reached a staggering 157 degrees Fahrenheit, creating brutal conditions on the field, while Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni personally had to battle dehydration. What happened in Tennessee once again put the spotlight on the conditions players and coaches are asked to endure.

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“It was hot as s—,” Sirianni said after the Eagles’ 24-20 win over the Titans, per ESPN. “I didn’t play a snap, and I had to get an IV. I so appreciate how much the guys prepared. I so appreciate how much they fought through because it wasn’t easy.”

As both teams got ready to face each other at Nissan Stadium, the temperature in Nashville during the afternoon was around 95 degrees, and the heat index was about 105 degrees. According to ESPN, heat had settled on the turf in recent weeks, which the players eventually felt during the game.

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According to offensive lineman Cam Jurgens, he was feeling a burn on his feet and hurting even after the game. According to Jurgens, the halftime truly showed the extent of the heat. He had to change multiple cleats because they melted one after another.

“Halftime was like a NASCAR pit crew helping me get ready for the second half,” he said. “That turf was just radiating.”

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The scene at Nissan Stadium was certainly unlike what the players had previously experienced. It was one of the reasons that the temperature became national news. The camera even caught a Titan player spraying water on his cleats just to cool them off.

The Eagles’ left tackle Jordan Mailata was the NFLPA’s representative in 2025. He has long been in support of teams using natural grass, where players are more comfortable. He has been against turf surfaces. But after Sunday’s game, he was just as surprised.

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“I’ve never thought about how hot a stadium can be if it’s turf. [The heat] just sits there and bounces up into you,” Mailata said. “We’ve got to bring it up. This is why we want all grass fields, to create a standard of play in the league where we’re not putting players in dangerous positions if we don’t have to.”

The Eagles star added that during Sunday’s contest, he rolled his ankle multiple times. While he was still not sure if the plastic in the boot was causing it or if there was another reason, it was hard to miss that it was happening during a game, which became unplayable at that temperature.

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Titans safety Amani Hooker also complained of the heat. He added that the extreme heat issue wasn’t limited to just Sunday.

He recalled that the midsoles of his cleats completely melted off during the season-opener against the New York Jets. Plus, veteran Philadelphia tackle Lane Johnson also ranked it in the top five of the “toughest” games he had ever played in, and it required a mental test to cross.

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That said, players’ fight for grass fields isn’t new because they have been dealing with the temperature issue for quite some time. In 2024, the Eagles played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and safety Reed Blankenship had to exit the game midway. The reason? He was ruled out with heat-related illness.

When Blankenship exited the game, it was considered serious. The players’ association has made it a critical issue regarding their safety. In light of stadiums using natural grass for the FIFA World Cup, players made their call louder, and Sunday’s game should only put stadiums under immense pressure. So far, the league hasn’t addressed the situation.

Nashville’s weather

The heat had already pushed Nashville into unusual territory this month, with the city recording six days when temperatures climbed above 100 degrees.

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By Sunday, the conditions had become severe enough for the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory across Middle Tennessee, warning of heat index values reaching as high as 108 degrees.

The advisory remained in effect until 7 p.m. local time Sunday, showing just how intense the conditions had become.