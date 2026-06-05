“Hadn’t Really Had a QB”: Titans WR Who Played Under Daniel Jones Gives Glowing Verdict on Cam Ward

In the shadow of the high-profile trades being discussed in the media, the Tennessee Titans might have scored a sleeper hit in wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. Quarterback Cam Ward gets a solid target to rely on, and the veteran wideout seems to have identified the next big threat in the league.

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“I hadn’t really had a quarterback that as soon as you kind of put your foot in the ground, the ball’s out and as soon as you turn your head, it’s already there,” Robinson told Kay Adams during his appearance on Up & Adams. “And just run some of the plays that he really likes to run and that he’s really, really comfortable with. You can tell the confidence that he has throwing the ball, that this is coming out, it’s coming out hot.”

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Robinson has caught passes for Jones, aka Danny Dimes, for the better part of his career. But Giants fans will know that those dimes lessened with time. Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema wrote in 2024 that at New York, four of Jones’ five years there had more turnover-worthy plays than the dimes he was known for.

At Tennessee, things are different.

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Cam Ward is expected to have a breakout season this year, his second in the league. Last year was a letdown for him, as his accuracy dropped to 59.8% from the 66.0% average he registered during his collegiate career. Ward was also uncharacteristically slow in releasing the ball, clocking at three seconds (per ESPN NFL NextGen stats).

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But in college, Ward was a quarterback who many regarded as one-of-a-kind. Top colleges ignored him when he came out of high school. But after his freshman season of 2,260 yards at Incarnate Word, offers started lining up. In his senior year with the Miami Hurricanes, he threw for 4,313 yards, with an accuracy of 67.2%.

But last year in the league, an injury-plagued WR room held Ward back from reaching these highs. Treylon Burks fractured his collarbone in training camp, then-rookie Xavier Restrepo missed time due to an ankle injury. Veteran Calvin Ridley had to tap out after he broke his leg.

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“The only bad thing just the injuries that we dealt with; you kind of lose chemistry on guys just because they get caught up, and you haven’t got a lot of reps,” Ward said in November last year. “So that’s something that you got to get in practice.”

Perhaps with Robinson at Tennessee, we can expect things to get better for the QB.

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Wan’Dale Robinson puts praise on Cam Ward’s personality

Robinson confirming that Ward has upped his ball release game should be a reassurance to fans. This is one aspect that some scouts had also noted in their reports for the former No.1 pick.

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“If you just watch the tape, him being able to create plays outside of the pocket, that’s what really stands out,” Robinson said of Ward. “For me, being that valuable target, always being able to be open for a guy. They told me that they needed somebody like that. So that was really what got me, and just being able to grow with a young quarterback to see where he can get to.”

Robinson has only tallied one season with more than 1,000 yards, which was last year. But Robinson’s ability to emerge as the top target for quarterbacks should excite Ward.

The QB has also impressed Robinson on another front.

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“I’d say his demeanor,” Robinson told Adams. “He’s always pretty calm even whenever things are going well, maybe in practice or play. But then whenever we’re making plays and doing things like that, he’s always the same person even then.”

If Ward and Robinson continue clicking on all cylinders, the Titans’ offense will be a terrifying force in 2026.