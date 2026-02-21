Hailee Steinfeld Is Already Preparing For Postpartum as Josh Allen’s Wife Shares 6-Step Pregnancy Manual

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and fiancé, Hailee Steinfeld arrive on the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Honors red carpet leading up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, February 6, 2025. The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY WAP20250206522 BONNIExCASH

Essentials Inside The Story Hailee Steinfeld emphasizes self-care amid pregnancy preparations

Steinfeld outlines motherhood planning through a six-step Beau Society list

Postpartum basket focus highlights recovery, comfort, and maternal well-being

Hailee Steinfeld already has a plan for entering motherhood. While she’s been taking every step to make things easier, she took some time out to share a six-step pregnancy essential on her blog page, Beau Society. While everything was on point, the last point seemed to catch attention. Following pregnancy, she is ready to be spoiled.

“A postpartum basket for me (this one is always said emphatically),” wrote Hailee Steinfeld on Beau Society as her sixth step.

Steinfeld has already planned a “to-do” list, and she is “starting to feel more prepared for a newborn.” Amid all this, she has not forgotten about herself.

Even after childbirth, the struggles often continue into the postpartum period. To help with that recovery, Josh Allen’s wife has planned a postpartum basket. While she has yet to reveal the contents of the basket, a few contents that appear in a postpartum basket are items for recovery, self-care, and easy-to-grab sustenance, such as easy-to-grab snacks, creams, water bottles, and loungewear.

Imago Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld, source, IG

Her mentioning this sixth point “emphatically” also speaks to the importance of it. While the couple has stayed guarded about specifics, reports suggest the baby is expected in early 2026, with chatter circling a possible March arrival. Married in May 2025, the duo confirmed the pregnancy in December.

Besides the basket, Steinfeld has five other steps that she has planned for the baby.

Hailee has several essentials lined up for her baby

Hailee Steinfeld is ready to pamper her baby with all the essentials they need after being born. With still a few months left before they become a family of three, Steinfeld wrote down five essentials that every mom has urged her to keep in the #73rd issue of Beau Society.

“Double zipper sleepers (I’ve heard them described as “life-changing”),” wrote Hailee Steinfeld in her newsletter. “More crib sheets than you think you’ll need. More burp clothes than you think you’ll need. A sound machine. A really good rocking chair (I’m getting teary again!).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B E A U S O C I E T Y (@beausociety)

The Sinners’ starring actress seems ready to take on motherhood. The crib sheets and the rocking chair help the baby stay clean and fall asleep more quickly. Moreover, Hailee’s mother, who threw the star a baby shower, will also be there to help her.

With Beau Society having become increasingly popular in recent weeks, it is safe to say that Hailee Steinfeld has a lot more insights on the way. More will follow on her blog page in the future.

She recently launched a membership scheme on Beau Society, which allowed the members to get access to “More BS.” Despite calls mounting against the paid model, the newsletter seems to be doing well. In the coming weeks, it will be exciting to witness further plans for the baby as the birth approaches steadily.