Hall of Fame QB Sides With Dan Orlovsky After ESPN Analyst’s Wild Ty Simpson Take

With the 2026 NFL Draft only one month away, the quarterback debate is getting more intense than ever. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky recently ditched the common narrative and delivered a hot take on Alabama QB Ty Simpson. Soon, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner backed those comments while adding a fresh perspective to the conversation.

“I actually really like the tape on Simpson & completely understand WHY DO is saying that, you see more NFL level play/throws so to speak!” Warner wrote on X. “BUT, and this is a BIG BUT, just bc you didn’t have to show something or couldn’t show something in college bc [because] of players around you, DOESN’T MEAN YOU CANT DO IT!!”

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Kurt Warner’s message came in response to Orlovsky’s wild analysis of both Simpson and the Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza. The former NFL QB agreed with the first part of his message that praised Simpson’s game, but couldn’t completely buy into Orlovsky’s assessment of Mendoza. In most mock drafts, Mendoza has reigned supreme because of his outstanding college career.

Interestingly, the major gap in the performances of both Mendoza and Simpson resonates with last year’s scenario involving Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. The Tennessee Titans picked him first overall, while Dart’s turn didn’t come until the 25th pick. However, the ESPN analyst claimed that history may not repeat itself this time.

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While analyzing game tapes of both players, he concluded there’s no major gap between them. In fact, Dan picked Simpson over Mendoza as the top QB in the upcoming draft. For him, the evaluation depends on a player’s skills acquired in college and how they shape up in the NFL.

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“I start with, what do you do in moments of panic with the football?” Orlovsky said on the latest episode of Get Up. “Because that’s really what separates good to great. I would tell you that Ty Simpson is more consistent in that regard. There’s not a ton of moments of panic from Fernando Mendoza, and then there’s moments where he immediately drops his eyes and becomes a runner. Ty Simpson is more consistent with that. What guy was asked to do more NFL throws? When I say NFL throws, I’m talking (15- to 25-yard) in routes, crossing routes, deep corner or sail routes – Ty Simpson, and it’s not even close in that regard…”

While Orlovsky vouched for Simpson, Warner thinks a newcomer may still develop certain skills after joining the league. In the NFL, high-caliber players could elevate their games, which may seem limited on tape because of various factors. These include a quarterback’s system, teammates, and coaching. Mendoza may have thrown fewer passes, but his consistency bolsters his case.

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Imago January 01, 2026 Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 celebrates after a touchdown during the CFP quarterfinal between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Indiana Hoosiers at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Pasadena United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260101_zma_c04_196 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

His 8,247 yards and 71 touchdowns across three years stand in sharp contrast to Simpson’s total of 3,948 yards and 28 touchdowns. Despite Dan’s positive outlook on Simpson, the Cleveland Browns seem hesitant to select him next month.

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Are the Browns moving on from top draft target Ty Simpson?

The NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh from April 23 to April 25. For the Browns, the decisions they take now could shape their upcoming season, especially at the quarterback position. The team lacks a reliable signal caller who could lead to an offensive turnaround. Their current QB room only has Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson, who is returning from an ACL injury.

That’s why targeting a solution through the draft remains one of the best options this offseason. With two first-round picks at No. 6 and No. 24 in possession, the team could bring in an explosive QB. Early speculation suggested they could target Ty Simpson by either trading back from their higher pick. Or they could move up from their other pick.

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But a source close to the Browns believes they may not take that path. Speaking on ESPN’s Cleveland Radio, Tony Grossi introduced a new option that could come at a lower cost.

“…I stand by my stance when I said at the combine, there’s a greater chance the Browns draft Drew Allar than Ty Simpson,” Grossi said. “…I think, as long as Allar is on the board, they’ll take Allar over Simpson.”

At the pre-draft event, the Penn State quarterback turned heads by throwing accurate deep passes and showing terrific arm strength. The Browns would refrain from using a top pick on any quarterback from an overall weaker class. Instead, they could target Allar on Day 2 or Day 3 and use the top selection to address other roster needs. The situation has clouded Ty Simpson’s future with Cleveland despite expectations of his top candidacy.