“Hard on Your Offense”: NFL Legend Calls Out Brian Schottenheimer’s Coaching Errors & Criticizes Him for Pressuring Dak Prescott

In the last two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys scored just 29 points and lost both their matchups. While there’s a lot to be said about the offense and the defense, the coaching staff has also been put in the line of fire. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Christian Parker have also been taking heat.

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Hall of Famer Kurt Warner has also highlighted the errors in Schottenheimer’s ways.

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“I think the tough thing about this offense is that they’re not dominating up front, and so, they’re not really running the football very well,” Warner said on The Rich Eisen Show. “… And right now, they’re not running the football very well at all. They’re not winning that physicality up front. And so now, you’re just forced to have to drop back and throw it. I think it’s really put a lot of pressure on this offense.

“… They don’t do a lot of formations and motions. A lot of times, they’re just going to line up and say, ‘We’re better than you. We’re going to beat you.’ And again, at times, that can be really good. At times, it can get stagnant. It can be hard on your offense and make it easier on the defense. And that’s what I see right now, is not a lot of changing up on the outside, expecting guys to win one-on-one and to make those plays over and over instead of scheming some simple or easy opportunities for your offense and for your quarterback.”

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Earlier, Warner had expressed his anger at the Cowboys for not running any pressure plan for Prescott when he was clearly outmatched on a play during the Packers game. The former quarterback noted that Prescott did not “quick set and throw quick slant backside” in that situation. Plenty of fans agreed with Warner’s thought, and one claimed Prescott had developed “tunnel vision” in that game.

Prescott attempted 54 passes (thirteen more than Packers QB Jordan Love) but ended up with 258 passing yards. The passing attack was also planned inefficiently; at halftime, CeeDee Lamb had two catches for 22 yards on six targets, while Pickens recorded one catch for 16 yards.

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The Cowboys have also weirdly been negligent of their rushing prowess. They have only totaled 456 rushing yards through six games, sitting third-least in the league. The imbalance has forced the offense to work overtime, which is not aided by the defense either.

Dallas has a good enough roster for them to avoid these results. Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Javonte Williams are more than capable in the offense. The defense has been affected by some injuries as of late, including DeMarvion Overshown. But going 2-4 raises questions about the coaching staff too.

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In this season, Prescott has had a hand in giving away victories in crunch time with clear, safe options available. One such play was in the Baltimore Ravens game, for which Brian Schottenheimer said Prescott was “overcoached.” He rated his playcalling an F for that game.

“I don’t think anything’s gonna change in the short term, and I don’t think any of these guys are gonna get fired in the middle of the season,” former NFL scout John Middlekauff said on his podcast. “Nobody else was hiring [Brian Schottenheimer] as head coach. Jerry [Jones] did. Now he’s showing why he wasn’t getting opportunities. What we just witnessed was an embarrassment.”

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But when Eisen wondered if the Cowboys’ offensive problems had a fix, Warner seemed cautious. He pulled the pointer on Dallas’ defense and claimed that even though a team is well-built on the offensive line, they can’t survive if their defense fails to stop their opponents from scoring. However, there’s still hope.

“It can be fixable from the standpoint is, our pass game can look better because we’ve got these weapons and a good quarterback,” the former NFL quarterback suggested. “But fixable to me means can we get back to winning the line of scrimmage, running the football, having success that way when we get into the red zone, finishing it by being physical, and then all the big plays on the outside?”

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Unfortunately, he couldn’t see the Cowboys on the winning side in the trenches. Now that the Cowboys are slated for a showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles next, Schottenheimer will certainly need to amp up his game.