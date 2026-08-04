“Hard To Believe”: Bills Legend Jim Kelly Left in Complete Disbelief After Seeing Old Highmark Stadium

For more than five decades, Highmark Stadium has been the backdrop for some of the Buffalo Bills’ most unforgettable moments. But now, it’s a different story. As the Bills prepare to move to their new stadium, the old one is being demolished. And that sight shocked Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

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Taking to social media to share his reaction to the ongoing teardown, Kelly posted a video to his Instagram Story with a caption that summed up his emotions – “WOW! HARD TO BELIEVE.”

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“Wow! Look! It’s almost all down,” Kelly said in the video, scanning the construction site. “The whole stadium is almost torn down. [Goes ahead to show the new stadium right across the street]. Everything on the other side is down.”

Originally opened in 1973 as Rich Stadium, the concrete bowl in Orchard Park grew into one of the most iconic and intimidating venues in professional football. But over the course of 53 years, Western New York weather wore it down. For fans, Highmark Stadium was a site where the Bills earned four consecutive Super Bowl tickets in the early 1990s. It was the turf where franchise pillars like Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, and Bruce Smith became household names. And they helped the Bills fans transform into the Bills Mafia. But for Kelly, it carries a lot more than just memories.

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It was at Highmark Stadium where he ran his famed K-Gun no-huddle offense and turned Orchard Park into an offensive playground. He posted a 58-19 regular-season record at home. No wonder he was stunned as he watched the old Highmark Stadium being demolished. But it’s not just Kelly who holds memories at the old stadium.

“Yeah, it means a lot,” quarterback Josh Allen said before playing the final home game at the old stadium. “I know we got the red helmets out. Those are going to be pretty cool. I’ve obviously seen them in the locker room, and they’re really sweet. A lot of good memories in the stadium. But looking forward to making new ones as well.”

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The Bills’ new $2.2 billion facility reportedly preserves Buffalo’s gritty identity. Populous designed it to hold around 60,000 people. And the fans will be closer to the action, with the first rows sitting just 12 feet above the field.

A 360-degree canopy will protect the fans from the elements. There’s also a hydronic radiant heating system that will melt the snow and keep the field and seats warm. Additionally, the audio engineering reportedly makes it one of the loudest venues in the NFL.

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Yet, Kelly and many others have felt an ache as they witnessed the demolition of the old venue. But will the new home live up to the expectations of the Bills Mafia? Only time will tell.