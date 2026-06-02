“Harsh”: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Called Out for Strict Wedding Rule Ahead of Big Day

It’s been nine months since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement. Since then, a lot of rumors have circulated surrounding the dates of the wedding, with multiple leaks revealing information on the date and location. However, to tackle that problem, the couple has been a lot more vigilant in their wedding preparations.

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As it is one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the year, a lot of A-listers are expected to be on the guest list. However, no plus ones will be allowed to the wedding, according to a few guests who have already been invited. When this was discussed on the This Morning show, Journalist Camilla Tominey seemed to have problems with this rule set by the couple.

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“Well, the whole plus thing is a bit tricky,” said Camilla Tominey on This Morning, via Instagram. “I would suggest that it comes more into play if the bride and groom are struggling a bit for money, and they want to keep the numbers down. I don’t think that’s the case with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. I’m not sure they’re short of a few bob. So, why can’t people bring boyfriends and girlfriends?

“Don’t you think, listen, okay, you’re at the dinner table, that’s fine, but when you’re doing the whole milling around in the church and then that whole reception thing, I get that socially gregarious people are perfectly happy in that environment. If you’re going to invite an introvert to something like that by themselves. It seems to be a bit harsh, Craig.”

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An unnamed guest has told Elle that they will be skipping the wedding rather than attending it alone. But there is a reportedly a reason why Swift is trying to keep the numbers low.

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“People are used to being given automatically a plus one to a wedding, but that’s not the case for this wedding, and that is purely because of Taylor’s swift’s desire for privacy,” said a Star Magazine source. “She doesn’t want to see random faces in the crowd when she’s having her most intimate moment with her husband.”

The guest list for celebrity weddings is generally low. However, Swift and Kelce have taken it a step too far by only inviting the ones that actually mean a lot to them.

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Things have become so serious that Swift herself is inviting celebrity guests, or having her team do it. She is not leaving any paper trail. Swift’s Rhode Island oceanfront mansion, estimated to be worth nearly $18 million, seemed to be the destination where they exchanged vows, but there’s a possibility that it may have changed after leaks.

“They’ve had to change venues and dates. It’s been such a monstrous headache, but even worse, it has left Taylor feeling very vulnerable. There are a lot of questions about who to trust,” the Star Magazine source said.

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As for the wedding date, there is a potential window between June 13 and July 3. From July 22, the Kansas City Chiefs will begin their training camp, and Kelce has never missed it. With him running back things for another season, the wedding will likely take place before that. But as things stand, there are a lot of uncertainties and rules surrounding it. While the couple has seemingly banned plus ones, there are rumors that Taylor Swift has left two of her friends off the invitation list.

Taylor Swift has not invited Karlie Kloss and Blake Lively

Reports indicate that various celebrities from different professions will attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding. From Kelce’s side, there will be his head coach, Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brandi Mahomes. Also, there is his brother Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie Kelce, who has previously refused to share any details about the wedding.

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As for Swift, there will be Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, and others. However, it misses two of the biggest names that have been among the closest friends to the pop singer – Karlie Kross and Blake Lively.

“Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever,” the Daily Mail reported. “She wants to be surrounded by those who can genuinely share the love and meaning of the day, especially the people who have played important roles in her life for years.”

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Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 21: Taylor Swift arrives at the stadium before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 21, 2024, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 21 Texans at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2412210129

Both Kloss and Lively have been friends for over a decade. They shared the warmest bonds, but due to some situations, it got cold. For Kloss, it started when Swift did not attend her wedding because of professional reasons. The supermodel invited Scooter Braun, with whom Swift had a fallout.

Swift and Scooter had problems after he acquired the master recordings of Swift’s early catalog. She publicly lashed out after this, and since then, it is unclear if she has a friendship with Kloss.

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A few years later, Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, got engaged in a legal dispute.

During that time, the actress called Swift one of her “dragons,” which unnecessarily dragged the billionaire pop singer into the controversy, which she did not appreciate. The two have since had a rocky relationship, and it remains unclear if she will make the guest list.

However, the wedding is still a few weeks away, and it remains to be seen if Kloss and Lively will be invited. The leaks have released a lot of information, but the full details on the guest list and the celebrations will only be revealed after the high-profile wedding.