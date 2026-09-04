“Hate I Didn’t Get Another Chance”: Kyle Van Noy Bids Bittersweet Farewell to Ravens After Joining Vikings

Sometimes, goodbyes come when you least expect them, and LB Kyle Van Noy can feel it. After his contract ended, he became a free agent and moved to the Minnesota Vikings, signing with their practice squad before moving to the active roster. However, in the rush of the move, Van Noy did not get the proper chance to say goodbye to his former Ravens teammates, making it a bittersweet moment for him.

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“Appreciate it,” Kyle Van Noy wrote on X. “Hate I didn’t get another chance to rep b more because I loved everything about the people and the city. It was my pleasure to put on for y’all. Appreciate the fans always reppin heavy! Blessings!”

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Van Noy joined the Ravens in 2023 and spent three years there. His solid performance, including 20 solo tackles and nine sacks in his first year with the team, compelled the Ravens to sign him for two more years.

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“I’m just so happy and grateful to have my name inked on a team, especially this one,” Van Noy said about the Ravens on “The Lounge Podcast in 2024.” “I enjoy coming to work. I enjoy seeing everybody. I enjoy seeing familiar faces. I enjoy being around a bunch of good people, and this building has the best people in the league.”

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Van Noy became close with Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, GM Eric DeCosta, and head coach John Harbaugh. He liked how they treated players and how they created a positive team culture, which made him feel comfortable and happy in Baltimore.

So, it’s pretty clear why he wanted more time with the team.

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Plus, Van Noy also saw one of his best seasons with the Ravens in 2024. He earned his first and only Pro Bowl selection after posting 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

But things took a step back in 2025. After reaching 12.5 sacks the year before, Van Noy finished with just two sacks. That drop in production likely played a role in his Ravens chapter coming to an end.

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Along with that, the Ravens already had plenty of options in place at outside linebacker, like Trey Hendrickson, Mike Green, Tavius Robinson, Zion Young, Adisa Isaac, Kaimon Rucker, and Ethan Burke.

At the same time, Van Noy was 35 years old when he entered free agency in 2026, so with younger players ready to step up, the Ravens may have felt they could turn the page without bringing the veteran back.

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But now he has a fresh start with the Vikings and already has a familiar face there. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is a familiar face for Van Noy in Minnesota. The two worked together in New England, when Flores was on the Patriots’ defensive staff. Van Noy was an important part of those teams and helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

On top of that, they needed depth at edge rusher alongside Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel. Plus, he could also step into the gap left by Tyler Batty, who was placed on injured reserve after tearing his ACL during the preseason.

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And his experience just makes this move a natural fit for Minnesota. He has played for four other teams. In 173 regular-season games, he has made 561 tackles and 57 sacks, along with four interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, and 10 fumble recoveries.

Van Noy reunites with Flores as the Vikings pursue a playoff run.