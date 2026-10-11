“I Hate What’s Happening”: Cardinals Legend Upset Over Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Amid Rumors About New Landing Spots

Marvin Harrison Jr. arrived in Arizona in 2024 as the No. 4 pick and a Hall of Famer’s son, with expectations to match. Now, as trade rumors build around him, Cardinals legend Adrian Wilson is making his frustration clear.

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“I got so much to say, but I certainly don’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings or burn any bridges with anyone. I don’t work for the team or NFL any longer and I hate what’s happening to the @AZCardinals right now,” Adrian Wilson posted on X.

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Wilson played 12 years for the Cardinals, won plenty of accolades, and later worked for the team’s front office, holding the post of VP of pro scouting before he left for the Carolina Panthers.

It has been reported that the Cardinals are “finalizing” a deal to trade Harrison. Where he is going, we do not know yet.

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It is tough for fans to see the former first-round pick leave the team despite Harrison being eligible for an extension after his rookie contract runs out. When he was drafted, there was little doubt in why Harrison was a good pick: he came out of Ohio State, dubbed as the NFL’s ‘WRU,’ and had a standout career there. But now in his third year in the season, Harrison is yet to meet those expectations.

Harrison was underwhelming in his first two years, and has been even more disappointing this year. Through four games, he has just five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

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The writing was on the wall for him. So far this season, Harrison has been targeted less, and other receivers have emerged as the better ones. His 12 targets this season rank fifth on the team, behind tight end Trey McBride, receivers Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne, and even running back Jeremiyah Love.

However, the move has brought backlash to the Cardinals franchise, particularly GM Monti Ossenfort. The Harrison trade will join his long list of debated decisions, like letting Zach Allen and Byron Murphy walk, cutting DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray, and zero Pro Bowlers acquired, per PHNX’s Johnny Venerable.

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“In an era of Cardinals football where on-field wins have been few and far between, this is another holistic loss,” PHNX’s Alex D’Agostino wrote. “There’s far more potential for this deal to haunt Arizona in the coming seasons than for this to turn into a shrewd move by Ossenfort.”

Insider Tom Pelissero noted that Ossenfort wasn’t “eager” to part ways with the talented wideout given the huge draft investment he made in him just over two years ago.

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Adam Schefter reported for ESPN that the Houston Texans have been in talks with the Cardinals for the trade. However, Arizona has reportedly asked for a “second-round choice and more.” The Texans make for a good fit, since he could be a great pairing alongside Nico Collins, the established No. 1 WR for the team.

And, quarterback CJ Stroud has played with Harrison in college.

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The Indianapolis Colts are no longer in the mix, ESPN reported.

There are other teams that could emerge as potential destinations. KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson loosely suggested the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers. There’s not much to tie them concretely to the trade, but Harrison could be a rewarding investment for them.

The Raiders are relying on Brock Bowers, Tre Tucker and Jalen Nailor. With Harrison in place, perhaps they could add some more dimension to their passing attack.

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Are the Cardinals making the right decision? Only time will tell.

For now, the Cardinals have more questions than answers. Where Harrison lands, and what Arizona gets in return, will decide whether this ends up as a fresh start for a former top five pick or simply the end of a disappointing chapter.