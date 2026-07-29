“Hate When People Do This”: Michael Strahan Claps Back at Backlash Over Chris Johnson Interview

About a month ago, former NFL running back Chris Johnson revealed his ALS diagnosis on Good Morning America. Needless to say, the interview sent shockwaves through the sporting community. But soon, people began criticising Michael Strahan, a co-host of the show on ABC, for not asking Johnson about his CTE and its connection with football. Now, Strahan has fired back at the criticism.

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Dan Patrick, during an interview with Strahan on The Dan Patrick Show, acknowledged the criticism and asked if Strahan should have asked Johnson about his CTE. Strahan bluntly claimed that if the critics wanted those specifics anyway, they should have gotten the interview themselves. But he also shared the real reason behind the criticism.

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“That was Chris’ moment for Chris to share the story, which Chris wanted to share,” Strahan explained. “And when I got the call that Chris wanted to share that he had ALS, that was the story. It wasn’t for me to grandstand; I hate when people do this, Dan. As an interviewer, our job is to deliver information. I’m not trying to get a bigger name for myself by putting somebody else in an uncomfortable position.

“I was there as a service to Chris for what Chris wanted people to understand and know about his life and where he was now. I was not there to make a story about myself, or to get a big headline. That’s what it wasn’t about.“

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The former defensive end clarified that he didn’t entirely steer away from football. Claiming that there were still many details about Johnson that people didn’t know, he asked Johnson about the NFL’s support during the tough times. He also revealed that Johnson had twin boys who are currently involved in football.

Johnson’s diagnosis is heartbreaking. On Good Morning America, the former running back said that he never really expected to get ALS; the diagnosis had shocked him.

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ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the motor nerves, severing the connection between the brain and muscles. With time, the patients lose voluntary movement and enter paralysis. But for Johnson, the disease progressed much faster. He confessed that he can’t even hold a cup these days. Johnson also used a speech generator to talk with Strahan.

Despite the criticism, Strahan stood by his work. He was proud of what the ABC team had accomplished. After all, Johnson trusted him and the network with his story. He reiterated that it was Chris’ story to tell, and the resulting headline was supposed to be about Chris Johnson. He was certainly disappointed with the criticism. But then again, he claimed that one must be doing a good job to have such critics.