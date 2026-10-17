“Have the Same Standard”: NFL Legend Calls Out Josh Allen Bias in the League for Ignoring Bills QB’s Turnover Issues

The Buffalo Bills are 4-1 into the season and also won their game against the Rams last week. But like clockwork, Josh Allen’s nagging problem has presented itself for yet another season: turnovers. According to Cris Carter, the Buffalo QB isn’t being criticized enough for the way he plays.

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“If Cam Newton was playing the same way as Josh Allen, people would be criticizing him,” Cris Carter said on Inside Football. “If Cam Newton scrambled for 8 seconds, then threw a couple Hail Marys and they got intercepted in consecutive weeks, people would be criticizing him. So when you look at Buffalo, let’s also look at their best player, because when you have a defense like that, it’s not a great defense. You can’t turn the ball over.

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“You’re supposed to be the best player in the league; you cannot turn the ball over. … We’ve had other players that play that way, we criticize them more than we did Josh Allen, even though he’s a great player. We should be open to having the same standard for these players, regardless of what the name on the back is.”

Josh Allen posted two interceptions and fumbled the ball once against the Chargers, in which the latter nearly got away with a win. The Chargers forced five turnovers on an offense like Buffalo’s. Allen’s risk-taking factor has been lauded before, but it does prove to be costly sometimes.

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Against the Patriots, with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, Buffalo faced second-and-6 at its own 40-yard line. Allen managed to escape a sack with a spin, but blindly threw the ball to Josh Palmer, that too in double coverage. Patriots safety Craig Woodson snagged the ball, and the three points the Bills needed to tie the score at 29 were lost.

“They went man, made a guy miss, (I) threw one up, and should have thrown that one out of bounds and live another day,” Allen said after the game. “That’s what I should have done. These ones sting,” Allen said. “Got to find a way to learn from this and move it to the back of our brain, learn from it and move on.”

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So far, per PFF, Allen has recorded 10 turnover-worthy plays.

The Buffalo Bills lost a close game to the Denver Broncos in the playoffs last year, marking yet another season the star QB missed the Super Bowl. Josh Allen’s costly mistakes of two interceptions and two lost fumbles ended their campaign. The loss hit Allen deep: he was emotional in the postgame press conference, and said upfront, “I let my teammates down.”

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Cam Newton himself criticized Allen’s performance after the Bills’ playoff loss to the Broncos in January.

“Why are we tiptoeing around the obvious issue here, and it’s the underperforming Josh Allen,” Newton said on ESPN’s First Take. “This was supposed to be his year. The quarterbacks that you are going up against, or could go up against, are Bo Nix, Drake Maye, and CJ Stroud… You had an opportunity to win, and you didn’t.”

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Tom Brady said that Allen “makes up for a lot of issues” on the Bills team. He’s not wrong, as the Bills’ defense has become leaky. Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua ripped apart Buffalo’s passing defense, recording 138 yards in 17 receptions. Tight end Tyler Higbee caught five passes for a season-high 83 yards.

Allen cannot afford risks when the defense seems to have slumped at this point in the season. The Buffalo Bills are giving up an alarming 280.4 passing yards per game so far, sitting second-worst in the league.

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With a tougher schedule ahead, Josh Allen and the Bills could face more challenges in the coming weeks. Games against teams like the Raiders, Ravens, and the Vikings will test Buffalo’s ability to handle pressure and avoid costly mistakes. If Allen continues to turn the ball over, it could hurt the team’s chances of winning and make its path to the playoffs much more difficult.