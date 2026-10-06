“Have You Looked in the Mirror?”: Kyle Juszczyk’s Wife Kristin Shares Images of 49ers Star After Brutal Hits

The 49ers might have won their game against the Broncos 24-14, but they took a serious hit when fullback Kyle Juszczyk suffered an injury. And the pictures his wife shared after the game have given us a glimpse into his current condition.

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Kristin Juszczyk posted pictures of Kyle Juszczyk after the game on her Instagram. She gave a quick update on him, sharing a selfie where his smiling face wore a few bruises.

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She captioned it supporting her man, “That boy has some strong ligaments 💪🏼.” And in the later picture, she added, “When he got home, I said…so have you looked in the mirror yet?”

Even Kyle Juszczyk himself commented on her post, saying, “Not a strong face tho.”

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She also shared pictures of her family before attending the game. It was all a bittersweet moment for them. But fans finally got an update on how their star fullback is recovering.

Kyle Juszczyk got hurt late in the game with 14:03 left in the fourth quarter. Brock Purdy scrambled to his left and threw the ball to Juszczyk, who gained 16 yards. As Juszczyk made the play, Broncos defensive back Jahdae Barron hit him around the knee and midsection.

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Juszczyk stayed on the field for a few minutes while the 49ers’ medical staff checked on him. He was then helped to the sideline and went into the medical tent for further evaluation. The 49ers eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game.

At first, there were fears that Kyle Juszczyk might have suffered an ACL injury. However, an MRI on Monday showed that the injury was not that serious, which came as good news for the 49ers.

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The scan showed that Juszczyk hyperextended his knee and also suffered a bone bruise. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Juszczyk will be out for “a few weeks” during a conference with Bay Area media on Monday.

He finished the game with 2 receptions for 28 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per catch. He was targeted twice and recorded a long gain of 16 yards, but he did not score a touchdown.

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If Kyle Juszczyk misses the next three games, he would be out against the Seahawks, Commanders, and Falcons. After those three games, the 49ers have a bye week, so Juszczyk could get about four weeks to rest and recover.

And if he misses only two games, Juszczyk could return on October 25 against the Falcons. In that case, he would miss the Seahawks and Commanders games before potentially coming back against Atlanta.

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Kyle Juszczyk has dealt with injuries before. In 2025, he suffered a concussion during Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. He was ruled out for the rest of the game after spending more than five minutes in the medical tent before going to the locker room.

Juszczyk also had an injury during the 49ers’ 2026 training camp. He missed practice in August after suffering a broken finger.

But the team still has major concerns. The 49ers do not have the depth at fullback to replace Kyle Juszczyk effectively, so they will rely on tight end Brayden Willis to take on the responsibilities.

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“It’ll definitely give Brayden some more opportunities,” Kyle Shanahan said to the media on Monday. “Brayden’s been ready for this role.”

Now, let’s wait and see how fast he returns to the field and helps the 49ers keep their lead in the league.