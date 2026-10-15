“He Could Get Cut Tomorrow”: Chargers QB Jake Browning’s Wife Stephanie Niles Opens Up on WAG Reality

After spending three playing seasons and five years in total with the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Jake Browning has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. But Browning isn’t moving to LA alone. His wife, Stephanie Niles, will tag along. And she has already declared the news as “one big plot twist.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After announcing Browning’s move to LA on her Instagram Story, Stephanie took to TikTok and revealed her reaction to the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, my God. I feel like my life is literally like a series of ‘you cannot make this s— up,’” Stephanie said. “New plot twist, Jake just signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. I don’t even know how to begin on how crazy this is. Like, everything that I’ve been posting about is doing my own thing and movies, the TV, and the books of it all. And now we get to live in LA, my favorite place on Earth. Also works with all of my goals.

“And I have to say, this is why you have to believe that everything happens for a reason. Jake could get cut tomorrow. But I have learned so much in the past few months about myself and where I wanted to take this. I figured that out all by myself. And now we get to live in the city where I can work on my own things. It feels too good to be true. This works out with me going to UCLA, this works out for me doing my networking, this works out because I’m around all the creatives that I wanna make stuff with.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She claimed that she’s really lucky for the opportunity. Now, the couple can both work toward their individual goals and “bolt up” in LA.

Well, Stephanie is an aspiring designer who co-founded 7th Street Swim back in 2020. It’s a New York-based luxury swimwear brand that aims at sustainable fashion. According to her the brand has designs that will “never go out of style.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Fashion Network, Los Angeles is actually one of the world’s top fashion capitals. The city allows the designers to mix their creativity with technology. And the cultural diversity further adds to the uniqueness of the designs.

“The future of fashion is inclusive, sustainable, and digital — and Los Angeles embodies all three,” The Fashion Network claimed. “It’s a city that celebrates experimentation while rewarding entrepreneurial vision. From luxury couture to eco-conscious streetwear, the opportunities for designers here are endless.”

ADVERTISEMENT

LA even has the infrastructure to support the booming fashion industry. The Fashion District in LA is one of the largest textile manufacturing hubs in the USA. Additionally, the streets are filled with stores that support the manufacturing, starting from raw fabric to showrooms. The cherry on top, however, is the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising. This allows Stephanie to achieve a lot in her career.

But Stephanie’s dreams can still get shattered. The NFL is unpredictable. If Browning isn’t able to support Justin Herbert as the Chargers face a troubling 0-5 situation, the front office can simply cut him off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plus, Browning is a third-string quarterback who replaced Trey Lance, who is on injured reserve with a groin injury. The Chargers also have Herbert and other options available, so there is a possibility that Browning could be cut by the team. It’d mean another relocation for Stephanie, and she’d have to leave LA for good.

That has already happened before. Earlier this year, Jake Browning signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Baker Mayfield’s backup for the 2026 season. However, the Bucs went ahead with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, who brought the Bucs their first win of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the unexpected plot twist could be the catalyst Stephanie needs to take her design career to the next level.