“He Couldn’t See What Jerry Was Doing”: Michael Irvin Reveals Truth Behind Jerry Jones-Jimmy Johnson Breakup 32 Years Later

Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson are the two entities who stand at the core of the Dallas Cowboys. They began their journey together at the University of Arkansas and even won a national championship together in 1964. Later, in 1989, Jones acquired the Cowboys and hired Johnson as the head coach. The duo had set up the boundaries, with Jones handling the business side of things and Johnson focusing on the game. But within half a decade and two consecutive Super Bowl wins, things started to fall apart in 1994. 32 years later, Michael Irvin revealed the reason behind their separation.

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“I wish Jimmy would have let Jerry do what Jerry needed to do and Jimmy just keep doing what you needed to do,” Irvin told Joy Taylor on the Two Personal Show. “Imagine what could have been if that would have been the case.”

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“But now that you see the results of what Jerry was doing. I understand Jimmy, he’s not the visionary and businessman that Jerry is. He’s a visionary when it comes to football. He was doing his part. He just couldn’t see what Jerry was doing. And I wish they could have co-mingled forever.”

Jones and Johnson’s first NFL season with the Cowboys was disastrous. They went 1-15 in 1989. But they didn’t abandon one another and began rebuilding the brand. Within just five seasons, they went on to win back-to-back Super Bowls. And that’s where the problems began.

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As an owner, Jones wanted to be involved. With the players singing Johnson’s praises because they believed it was his calls that led them to victory, Jones felt left out. However, Johnson was a coach who wanted control over football. And neither of them believed that they were wrong.

In March 1994, at an NFL owners’ meeting in Orlando, Jones approached Johnson’s table, where several people Jones had fired were sitting. What happened next would end their partnership. Jones proposed a toast to the Cowboys’ success. But there was no response. And Jones took offense at the slight.

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Later that night, he told reporters he would fire Johnson. And just eight days later, the group of Super Bowl-winning leaders broke apart. Years later, Jones weighed in on Johnson’s imperfection.

“I look back, I should have hung my hat on the fact that I knew that Jimmy Johnson wasn’t perfect,” Jones said. “He knew that I was one of the most imperfect people that he had ever been around. And then when we are on top of the world, and just won the gold cup, and I’m liable to break the damn thing.”

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Troy Aikman credited Johnson entirely, claiming the team and Jones both knew Johnson was calling the shots and holding players accountable. And that’s what got them the wins. Even Irvin seemed to agree with that.

“Jimmy was maniacal about winning football games,” Irvin said on his YouTube channel back in 2025. “And then the truth of it is, I think when you’re back-to-back champion, I don’t know what Jimmy was getting paid and all of those things. But I’m pretty sure he was being paid below what he deserves. That’s all I’m going to say… But for me, the great pain: could have won four or five straight [Super Bowls].”

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Unfortunately, a clash of wills dissolved a historic partnership. Nevertheless, both of them achieved Hall of Fame status. But it’s their abrupt end that remains the hot topic to this day.