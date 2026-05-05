“He Gone”: Steelers Legend Identifies QB Getting Axed if Aaron Rodgers Returns

Aaron Rodgers was one of the standout players for the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 NFL season. As the starting QB, he quickly made an impact by leading the team to secure its first AFC North division title since 2020. However, he was only signed for a year, leading to another uncertain offseason. While there is a belief that he is set to return to the team at some point, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison believes this could signal the end of one of the franchise’s backup QBs.

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“If Aaron comes back, or when Aaron comes back, he gone,” Harrison said to Joe Haden on Deebo & Joe Podcast. “Mason’s gone. Because you’re gonna keep your two young guys, get what you’ve got going on there, develop them however it’s gonna be. [Rudolph] done had eight years to develop and still ain’t did it. That’s gonna be something that they’re gonna end up moving on from.”

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The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Mason Rudolph with the 76th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. They saw him as a potential replacement for franchise icon Ben Roethlisberger, who was nearing his retirement after 15 seasons with the Steelers. After all, he had a great college career with Oklahoma and was a starter for the majority of the time he was there. He even won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award in 2017, and it seemed like the Steelers were setting themselves up for the future.

However, Rudolph’s injuries became a reason for his inconsistent performance. After his contract expired in 2024, the 30-year-old spent a season with the Tennessee Titans, where he recorded 1,530 passing yards and 9 touchdowns in 8 games. In 2025, the Steelers re-signed him for a second stint. Yet, the top-tier performance didn’t come as he racked up only 312 passing yards in six games played.

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Including veteran Mason Rudolph and Rodgers, the Steelers have Will Howard and Drew Allar in their QB room. They picked Howard in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Allar joined the team in this year’s draft show. As things stand, head coach Mike McCarthy seems to be inclined towards giving Howard the starting spot if the Rodgers situation does not get fixed.

“We’ve talked about quarterbacks for 20 years, and it’s all about adding the right people to the room,” said McCarthy on Mad Dog Sport Radio. “Will Howard is someone I’m extremely excited about. I think our short time together, there’s a lot there to work with and I think he’s definitely going to be a starter in this league.”

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All these thoughts already indicate that there might be no role for Rudolph with the Steelers in the upcoming season. What makes it more complicated for Rudolph is the team’s reluctance to move away from Aaron Rodgers. Mike McCarthy wants the 42-year-old to join them for the 2026 NFL season.

However, since Rodgers has yet to give his decision, the Steelers have resorted to a strategic move to make the most out of the uncertainty around their star QB’s return.

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“The main thing that the tender gives us is the potential for a comp pick if Aaron would choose to go to another team,” said Steelers owner Art Rooney II during an interview with NFL Network’s “The Insiders.” “We don’t expect that, but by the same token, you never know. It’s just something we had an opportunity to protect if needed.”

Imago December 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 throws a pass during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251215_zsp_g257_032 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

The UFA tender has now allowed the Steelers to secure eligibility for a compensatory draft pick in 2027 if Rodgers signs elsewhere. If he remains unsigned by July 22, 2026, they gain exclusive negotiating rights, preventing him from signing with other teams for that season.

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It’s a win-win situation for the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, not just them, but the tender also benefits Rodgers. And according to a former Steelers player, the 42-year-old may have deliberately kept an uncertainty about his return for the 2026 season.

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Steelers legend links Aaron Rodgers’ decision delay to money

Aaron Rodgers has spent 21 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is a 10-time Pro Bowler and won the Super Bowl once (Super Bowl XLV). Now, at 42 years of age, Rodgers is nearing retirement after a lengthy playing career. However, the Steelers are eager to bring him on board for another season.

The UFA tender has automatically provided Rodgers with a 10% raise on his 2025 salary of $13.65 million. As a result, for the 2026 season, he could earn around $15 million. Rodgers will also have the opportunity to negotiate a salary with the Steelers before the deadline. According to former Steelers star Charlie Batch, this situation might have been part of Rodgers’ plan all along.

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“And if I had to lean on it, I would probably say, ‘Wait and see, I’m not gonna give you an answer today. But wait and see.’ People, wait and see,” said Batch on The Snap Count Show. “Right now, people have not given us our credit Trai! They have not! But because now people nationally are talking about it, all I’m gonna say is, ‘It’s about the money.”

July 22, 2026, stands as the deadline for Aaron Rodgers to come to a decision. So, all the drama surrounding the Steelers and Rodgers will come to a decisive end on that date. That said, it will be interesting to see what the 42-year-old veteran quarterback ultimately decides.