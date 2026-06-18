Ideally: “He Gonna Quiz You”: Aaron Rodgers Running Tight Ship as a Leader, Reveals Steelers TE

Aaron Rodgers will be entering his 22nd season in the NFL, and over his more than two-decade-long career, Rodgers has played the role of a franchise-leading quarterback for 19 seasons, representing the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. While there have been instances where his leadership has been questioned, Steelers’ young TE Darnell Washington seems to like how things have gone with Rodgers as the leader in the locker room.

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“It was cool, but you gotta be on the same page,” said Washington on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. “Just playing with him and just his ball knowledge of pressures and checks, and it’s a 1000 things he has to check. So you got to make sure you’re paying attention for one and just being on the same page, and he for sure gonna quiz you too, though.”

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Although through Darnell Washington’s words, Aaron Rodgers appeared quite strict and demanding, it was clear he wanted everything organised across the board. At 42, Rodgers has announced the 2026 season to be his final year in the league. Surely, he would want to maximize that with the Steelers. As a result, the veteran QB constantly keeps his teammates in check by demanding mental sharpness and flawless execution in training.

Rodgers only moved to Pittsburgh last season, but he has already become the voice of the Steelers locker room. This is because the QB has played a key role in shifting the franchise’s competitive trajectory after leading Pittsburgh to its first AFC North title since 2020 last year. In 16 regular-season games, Rodgers threw 3,322 yards and secured 24 touchdowns.

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What makes his voice stand out in the locker room is the accountability he takes. In just his second season, he has built a locker room culture that will go a long way for the franchise.

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“He do hold his own meeting throughout the week. I think it’s like on Thursday or something like that, and we will go over signals and no coaches in it, just us. And so you got to make sure that you’re on top of your stuff,” Washington added. “Man, and I love Aaron a lot, so just to play with a player like that and old dudes like Cam, him. It’s for sure, honor.”

Unlike any franchise-leading quarterback, Rodgers has a stacked resume, with every major honor.

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He is one of only two players in NFL history to win at least four MVP awards (2011, 2014, 2020, 2021), trailing only Peyton Manning (5). Also, Rodgers is one of just five players to win the award in consecutive seasons. And this particular feat shows the 42-year-old’s prowess and experience as a football player.

When it comes to all-time NFL leaderboards, Rodgers is ranked 4th with 527 touchdowns (needing only 13 in his final season to surpass Peyton Manning for 3rd). Then, in passing yards, he is ranked 5th all-time with 66,274 career passing yards. So, yes, someone like Rodgers may be deserving of holding such powers at the Steelers’ camp.

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Moreover, Rodgers has also been mentoring young quarterbacks like Will Howard. Last year, Howard spent the entire rookie season learning behind Rodgers.

“He gets on everybody,” said Howard on The Pat McAfee Show in August 2025. “He expects excellence, and he’s demanding. He’s a great leader. It’s been great to just sit back and watch the way that he operates. I’ve been learning from it and trying to pick his brain as much as I can.”

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Heading into the 2026 season, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar are both learning and receiving tough-love guidance from their leader. However, the greater picture is that Rodgers will come out for his final year in the NFL.

Last season, they were knocked out after losing the Wildcard Playoffs to the Texans 6-30. However, for the 2026 season, Rodgers and the Steelers would want a better finish than that, as he would want to bow out of the NFL in style.