“He Looked at Me So Excited”: Bengals OT Addresses Joe Burrow Tying His Shoes in Viral Moment vs Dolphins

Joe Burrow has more than enough admirers among fans. Some are charmed by his nature, others find his peculiar quirks adorable. During the game Miami Dolphins game on Week 5, he gave them one more moment to admire.

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Burrow, ever the loyal teammate, was seen tying offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s shoelaces.

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“Once my uniform is on- cleats, pants, jersey, shoulder pads – I can’t take anything off, like once my s*** is on,” Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said on Inside the Pocket with Orlando Brown Jr. “And my shoes have probably come untied, I’m going to say, twice in my football career, right? I tap Joe like, ‘Hey, can you tie my shoes real quick?’ And he looked at me so excited. He was like, ‘Absolutely.’ He’s like literally just the most bro s*** ever. The most teammate s***ever. He looked out for me. They didn’t come undone again.”

Burrow and Brown have had a good relationship ever since Brown joined the team in 2023. Just a few weeks back, in the Week 2 win over the Houston Texans, the four-time Brown was criticized by analysts as he allowed a troubling number of sacks, QB hits, and total pressures. But Burrow batted for his teammate.

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“I think Orlando was pretty good,” he said. “There were a couple sacks that weren’t in his control at the end of the day.”

“I respect Joe Burrow’s opinion on me. I’m thankful and appreciative of him. That’s my quarterback,” Brown responded to Burrow, defending him.

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Joe Burrow is the centerpiece of the Cincinnati Bengals; there’s no two ways about that. But despite enjoying such popularity in the fanbase, he remains humble and is always going the distance for his teammates.

A few years ago, Joe Burrow threw wide receiver Andrei Iosivas his first touchdown. After the play, Burrow ran to get the ball and delivered it to the young WR. It was also Iosivas’ 24th birthday that day.

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Burrow is playing his seventh season for the Bengals. It’s safe to say he wants to experience new heights in his career with this team and its players. The QB has repeatedly said this offseason that this year has to be it.

Against the Dolphins, Burrow showed his excellence on the field, completing 23 of 32 passes for 190 yards, and threw four touchdowns. One of them was a 45-yard bomb to star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who caught it one-handed. Burrow said post-game that it was only possible due to the protection he got from his teammates.

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“I saw the protection that I really like. It buys me time and space,” Burrow said. “Pushed the ball downfield, and when you push the ball downfield with the guys that we have and (with) that kind of time, you can see what number one can do whenever the ball’s in the air. Obviously, an unbelievable play. You don’t want to take it for granted, but we’re used to it at this point.”

Burrow is right: the Bengals’ offensive line has given Burrow space from time to time this season. But Burrow hasn’t shied away from the mistakes that the Bengals made and has urged the team to “be smarter” in the next game.

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While Brown has called the Bengals a Super Bowl-level team this season, saying he’s “never been a part of anything like this,” Burrow is now focused on what’s next as the Bengals enter Week 6 with a bye.

“I want to maintain my conditioning, my strength and conditioning, and certainly want to keep throwing. I’ll try to find a plan. This is uncharted territory for me, having a bye this early, so we’ll see,” Burrow said.

The Bengals will face their AFC North division rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in Week 7, and Burrow and Brown will look ahead to make a statement in that game, whilst helping each other out.