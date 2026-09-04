“He Must Be Drunk Again”: Fired FOX Analyst Warns CBS of Consequences If Tony Romo Returns Amid Alcohol Issues

Tony Romo’s broadcasting future remains uncertain amid his impending trial, following an OWI arrest in July this year. Once one of the biggest names in the media and a constant in CBS’ No. 1 game crew, Romo has now become one of the most scrutinized figures in the industry. If he returns behind the mic once again, Emmanuel Acho believes it’ll only cause trouble for Romo.

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“You’re sending Romo to the wolves if you send him to an audience of 25 million people,” Acho, who was fired by FOX last year, said on Speakeasy. “Let’s also be mindful of that. If you send him to an audience of 25 million people, CBS is going to trend for all of the wrong reasons every Sunday.

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“But the first time Romo accidentally slurs a word, then he’s not drunk. That’s all people are gonna say. The first time Romo calls a player by the wrong name or the wrong number, ‘He must be drunk again.’ It’s just gonna become a punch line.”

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Per TMJ4, Romo’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.15%, about twice the legal limit of 0.8%. The Milwaukee County officials, on July 23, also noted that Romo had “red glassy eyes” and reeked of alcohol.

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Romo will have to pay an $834 fine, complete an alcohol assessment, and serve a six-month license suspension. And once he gets it back, he’ll have to install an ignition interlock device for at least a year.

Taking to Instagram a couple of days ago, Romo took complete accountability for his actions.

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“I own this completely,” Romo stated on Instagram. “Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain. That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol.

“These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them. The past month has been difficult, but it has also been personally significant. None of this is an excuse.”

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Romo has faced multiple injuries in his playing career. In 2008, he broke his right pinkie and injured his rib. Two years later, he broke his left clavicle after linebacker Michael Boley sacked him. In 2011, he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.

His back troubles began in 2013 after he suffered a herniation in his spine, for which he had to undergo a discectomy. In 2016, he sustained a compression fracture to his L1 vertebra, forcing him to end his career and turn to broadcasting.

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CBS had made him one of the highest-paid broadcasters in 2020, signing him to a 10-year, $180 million contract. He’d also built himself a solid resume as a commentator, having been in the media for the past decade. However, his run-in with the law threatens to ruin all he has worked for. CBS has placed him on indefinite leave for now, as they deliberate on the matter.

“I am working closely with a team of doctors to address my health and make the necessary changes,” Romo added. “I am deeply grateful for the support of my family, friends, and the NFL community including players, coaches, and owners. Your encouragement has meant more to me than you know. As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and in time my return to CBS I kindly ask for privacy during this period.”

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Interestingly, CBS has yet to back Romo in his time away or send any positive words of support his way. That silence still makes it possible to believe that the network might not be keen on his return; CBS has already promoted former defensive end J.J Watt from the No. 2 crew to replace Romo. And, in the future, some suspect legal trouble might be brewing for CBS.

“If CBS goes ahead and fires him, they’ll look tone-deaf for punishing someone who has admitted he has a problem and is seeking treatment,” NFL Network and FOX Sports alum Brian Webber wrote on X. “Could give them additional leverage in getting more cash in settlement talks for years left on his deal.”

CBS will have to weigh its options regarding Romo after Acho highlighted the potential backlash. But for now, Romo’s immediate focus remains on his health, family, and legal battles.