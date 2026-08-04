“He Should Call the FBI”: Patrick Mahomes’ Latest Training Camp Situation Sparks Alarm

The Kansas City Chiefs chose to trust their existing WR room in the 2026 offseason with no significant movement. A few days into training camp, this decision seems to have backfired on them with unexpected injuries and players not yet back to full fitness.

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Patrick Mahomes is currently returning from an LCL and ACL injury he suffered towards the end of a disappointing 2025 season that saw the Chiefs not qualify for the postseason for the first time in 11 years. During recent training camp drills, ChiefsDigest.com’s Matt Derrick reported that Jalen Royals, Tyquan Thornton, and Andrew Armstrong were lining up as the starting first-team wide receivers. This uninspiring WR situation in training camp has prompted a Sports Illustrated Analyst to suggest that Mahomes call for help.

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“He Should Call the FBI,” SI’s Matt Verderame replied to Derrick’s X post.

Royals is a 2025 4th-round draft pick from last season who had only 2 receptions in just 86 offensive snaps (only 20% of available offensive snaps taken) and was mostly learning the Chiefs’ WR playbook. Andrew Armstrong is an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas who has surprisingly gotten first-team snaps in the Chiefs’ training camp.

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Tyquan Thornton, a former 50th overall pick, is the only current WR option taking first-team reps in practice to have played any meaningful snaps in the NFL. He had 438 receiving yards on 19 receptions in 2025 per Pro Football Reference.

Xavier Worthy, who will be heading into his 3rd pro season, suffered a minor shoulder sprain in weekend camp drills and is hence sidelined for now. He set the all-time NFL Combine 40-yard dash record (4.21 seconds) in 2024 and will likely be the WR1/WR2 option alongside Rashee Rice.

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Rice has only played 12 games in the last two seasons. While he does pack NFL pedigree, being Mahomes’ most favoured WR target in the Chiefs’ 2023 Super Bowl-winning season as a rookie, injuries and suspensions in the following seasons have restricted his rise.

Currently nursing his knee after being hampered by chronic discomfort and inflammation in his right knee last season, Rashee Rice is on a strict, preplanned workload management program to get ready for the season.

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Cyrus Allen, yet another rookie drafted in the 5th round in the 2026 NFL Draft, who was showing promise in the initial days of camp due to his sharp agility and speed, is now sidelined after a left shin injury during camp.

With so many WR depth issues, the Chiefs have signed an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia University, Jeff Weimer, who previously participated as a rookie minicamp tryout player in May 2026. While currently fighting for a practice squad spot, his arrival gives the Chiefs a fresh set of hands during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 camp reps.

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If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs want to turn things around in the 2026 season, their WR1/WR2 must return to full fitness. And the current situation at training camp doesn’t instill much confidence in that regard.