“He Should Get 8 Years”: Steelers Legend Calls for Stricter Punishment Against Brendan Sorsby Amid QB Rumors

Brendan Sorsby seems to have gotten away with a slap on the wrist from the court after winning a preliminary injunction against the NCAA to keep his eligibility. As punishment—suggested by his own counsel—he would only be suspended for two games during the season. But in a shocking twist of events, Sorsby and Texas Tech football have parted ways, with the quarterback applying for the supplemental draft.

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The irony of the situation was not lost on former Pittsburgh star James Harrison, who thought Sorsby deserved a harsh punishment for his gambling scandal.

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“He admitted to 40 [number of games Sorsby had bet on]. He should get eight years,” Harrison told Joe Haden on the recent episode of Deebo & Joe Podcast. “His 40 gotta be eight, I don’t even know how you let him in.”

Harrison was trying to relate to the similar case of Calvin Ridley in Atlanta. The wide receiver was suspended for a year after having been found to place at least three parlays on Falcons games. Sports Handle’s Brett Smiley found that there were more instances of Ridley betting. By that logic, Harrison thought Sorsby should be out for an even longer time.

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Unsurprisingly, almost the entirety of college football had ganged up against the QB and Texas Tech after he won the injunction. Georgia Bulldogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers have already boycotted the Red Raiders for future schedules.

November 29, 2025: Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby prepares to make a pass during the first quarter of a college football game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Fort Worth United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251129_zma_c04_375 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeexReports say Brendan Sorsby placed a whopping 9,000 wagers during his collegiate career. He admitted to placing around $90,000 in wagers across at least 40 games while playing for the Indiana Hoosiers. Sorsby did not play in these games, but according to the NCAA rulebook, that is one of the most serious violations for an athlete. The QB was stripped of his eligibility as a result, which was controversially returned by the court.

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Sorsby’s only saving grace is the fact that he enrolled himself in rehab to help sort his gambling addiction. But the prospect of him entering the league in such a state did not clear the bar for Harrison.

“Show me a year of you being healed, show that you can continue to progress and not backslide and place no bets on nothing,” Harrison continued. “But you going to do that year outside of the NFL. … Next year, you can come back and see if you can get yourself in there after you done proved that you had a year of being able to do what it is that you said you were doing and get the help that you needed.”

Sorsby transferred to the Red Raiders in 2026, arriving on the biggest stage he’s ever been on throughout his playing career. The QB shot up the rankings in college last year after an impactful year with Cincinnati. A strong final season at Lubbock would have firmly seated him as a top pick in the 2027 draft. Even though he’s coming to the league early, teams have no reason to flag him apart from the gambling issues. It won’t be a surprise if he goes as the top pick in the supplemental draft.

Bleacher Report and other publications have tabbed the Arizona Cardinals to be a possible landing spot for Sorsby. The absence of Kyler Murray makes for Sorsby, who can still compete in the QB1 race with Gardner Minshew II, Jacoby Brissett, and rookie Carson Beck. An AFC executive told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that Sorsby made for a better option than Beck.

Now, it won’t be a good look on Sorsby’s new team if he is allowed to play with no repercussions for the gambling. The franchise signing him would have to know that it’d be inviting trouble if they roll the dice on the QB in this supplemental draft.