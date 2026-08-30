“He Was Only 20”: Prayers Pour In From Robert Griffin III & Others as College Football Player Tragically Dies After Medical Emergency

The football world is mourning the loss of William Jewell College running back MicahJo Barnett, who passed away on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline during the Division II school’s season opener against Fort Lewis College in Liberty, Missouri.

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Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III was among the first public figures to react, sharing his condolences alongside a photo of Barnett in his Cardinals jersey.

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“Prayers up for William Jewel College RB MicahJo Barnett’s family, and friends, and loved ones,” Griffin wrote on X. “MicahJo passed away today after scoring a TD and collapsing on the sideline shortly after. He was only 20 years old.”

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Barnett had just scored the game’s only touchdown, a 1-yard run with 5:15 left in the first quarter, when he began experiencing what is being reported as seizure-like symptoms. He was treated on the sideline before being rushed to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

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William Jewell College confirmed Barnett’s death in a statement Saturday afternoon, extending condolences to everyone who knew him.

“William Jewell College and the Liberty, Missouri community mourn the passing of Micah Jo Barnett,” the school said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Micah Jo’s family, our students, the Cardinal Football family, and the rest of our community during this time of loss.”

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The game was called off after Barnett’s tragedy. The school also held a vigil for him on Saturday night.

Tributes also came from outside the football world. Sporting Kansas City, the Major League Soccer club based near William Jewell’s campus in the Kansas City area, posted a message for Barnett and those closest to him.

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“Our thoughts are with MicahJo’s family, teammates and the entire William Jewell community,” the club wrote.

“May his memory live on through the lives he touched, the teammates he encouraged, the friendships he built, and the family who will carry his memory forever,” NFL Draft Diamonds wrote. “Rest in peace, MicahJo Barnett.”

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“That’s awful. Prayers to family, all,” a user commented under Griffin’s tribute. “All the bs going on in college sports, this kid is a hero.”

“How awful! What a shock to lose someone so young,” another user wrote. “Saying prayers for you and family. Sending supportive vibes your way.”

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“It’s an honor to play for him,” his teammate told FOX4 News Kansas City. “He’s always going to be with us regardless. We know he’d want us to keep moving and keep pushing and play as hard as he would, every day.”

Barnett was a junior business administration major at William Jewell and was preparing for his third season with the Cardinals. He led the team in rushing in 2025, but his season ended after only five starts because of an injury.

He finished that season with 366 yards and four touchdowns on 71 carries, highlighted by a 150-yard, three-touchdown outing against Kentucky Wesleyan. A native of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Barnett was a former standout at Liberty North High School before pursuing his collegiate career at William Jewell.

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As the William Jewell community continues to grieve, funeral arrangements for Barnett had not yet been announced as of Saturday evening.