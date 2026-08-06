“He Went Out Swinging”: Shedeur Sanders Reveals Why Shilo Is the Most Favorite Teammate Despite Abrupt NFL End

For all the media light that the Sanders family attracts, one thing cannot be denied: they do have some witty replies.

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Something of that sort happened when Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was asked about the “most bad***” teammate he has ever had in his football career.

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“I’ll say Shilo Sanders,” Shedeur replied in his This Is Football interview. “Because, think about how his career ended. He slaps somebody, and he never played again. If he gonna go out, he went out swinging, man. Shilo dropping a song, go out swingin’ soon, man. I love it.”

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders and Shedeur have played on the same team multiple times in their career. Both were at the Jackson State Tigers in 2021-2022 before transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes, where they played together for two years – 2023 and 2024.

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Imago NFL: 13th annual NFL Honors presented by Invisalign Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. walking on the red carpet at the 13th annual NFL Honors presented by Invisalign held at Resorts World Theatre in las Vegas, Nevada on February 8, 2024. Las Vegas Nevada USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xAnthonyxBeharx Editorial use only sipausa_51117483

Shedeur had some outstanding stats, leading the Big 12 conference in completions (353), attempts (477), yards (4,134), and touchdowns (37) in 13 starts. Whereas Shilo had 67 tackles (44 solo) and one sack in his final college season.

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However, Shilo’s NFL journey was not as expected. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him. But even that was short-lived, as the safety was released after throwing a punch at Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson during last season’s preseason game.

After that, Shilo did stay open for offers from across the league, but nothing materialized. Although the San Francisco 49ers brought him in for a workout last September, the tryout didn’t lead to a contract.

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This May, he confirmed that he doesn’t see “any light at the end” of the NFL tunnel and hinted that he is no longer looking for options in the league.

Shilo has shifted his focus toward social media and his music career. Shilo released his Hate 2 Love album in 2025 with songs like GLE, Change, Games, No Saving, and Heavy. And if what Shedeur says is true, his elder brother will be releasing his next song, Go Out Swingin’, soon.

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Meanwhile, Shedeur is battling for the starting job in Berea, Ohio, in a crowded quarterback room alongside Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel, and rookie Taylen Green.