“He Will Not Throw Me the Ball”: Retired Steelers WR Reveals Aaron Rodgers’ Cold Treatment in Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers may be one of the NFL’s oldest quarterbacks. But his standards remain as high as ever. According to former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Adam Thielen, even accomplished veterans found themselves nervous around Rodgers because he demanded the exact preparation from rookies and veterans alike.

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“It’s the most stressed I’ve ever been in my entire career,” Thielen said of his experience with Rodgers on SiriusXM. “It felt like I was a rookie again because you’re kind of like, ‘I don’t know what he’s gonna say, and I hope I know what he says, because if I don’t I’m gonna get my b–t chewed, and I’m probably never gonna get the ball. So I better lock in.

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“It’s a good thing. It’s why he’s had a lot of success, because he demands so much out of everybody. And everybody’s the same, whether you’re a rookie, a veteran, whether you’ve caught a million balls from or zero.”

Thielen said this after playing nearly 12 seasons in the league before he came to Pittsburgh and caught passes from Rodgers. In that span, the former WR also recorded three seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. And yet, Rodgers was able to unnerve him.

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That level of preparation is the defining characteristic of Rodgers’ tenure with the Steelers. With four MVP performances and being one of the most decorated passers in the league, his resume is more than enough to boost the team’s morale. Rodgers is fourth all-time in touchdown passes (527) and fifth in passing yards (66,274).

“Aaron’s the ultimate competitor,” wide receiver Ben Skowronek told The Athletic. “If you mess up in practice, he’s gonna be on your ass. I think that’s a great thing to have a quarterback like that, to have a leader like that.”

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“He’s just such a leader and just such a commander,” left tackle Dylan Cook told ESPN in January. “You never see him freaking out, so it’s easy to play when your leader is relaxed at all times.”

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Rodgers’ presence seemed to have worked its charm for the Steelers, reaching the playoffs last year. Similarly, the teams’ odds of success this year depended on whether or not he returned for one more season.

The Pittsburgh offense is still young and could do with some more learning from the seasoned QB. According to Ian Hartitz’s analysis of the average age on NFL rosters, the Steelers’ offense is roughly 25.90 years old. These young players appreciate the veteran keeping them in check.

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“He’s making sure that everybody is right,” Broderick Jones said. “He’s just the shot caller. It’s a big help for me, definitely, knowing that he’s back there, because I know he’s going to control what needs to be controlled on the field, when it needs to be done. I can say for me, it gives me confidence to play for him.”