Health Issues Force Mike Tirico Out of NBC Broadcast for Buccaneers-Bears SNF Game

NFL fans heading in to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears clash in Week 9 were met with a twist, even after Mike Tirico, the main play-by-play commentator for the game, appeared on Chicago’s official team podcast just three days prior to the game. Tirico joined the show to analyse the tactical matchups for the game at Soldier Field. However, he had an unexpected health issue that prevented him from appearing in the booth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Tirico is known for his commitment to broadcasting. During the 2021 NFL playoffs, he was unable to attend the game due to COVID-19 protocols but still managed to provide commentary for the Tampa Bay match from home. This time around, however, the medical issue kept him off the broadcast entirely, as expressed in a statement Tirico released through the network on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, I will have to miss tonight’s game in Chicago due to a health issue. I look forward to watching tonight and can’t wait to be back with Cris, Melissa and the rest of our SNF team next Sunday night in Cincinnati.”

The network also confirmed that Noah Eagle would replace Tirico in the booth. “Noah Eagle will call tonight’s game with Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark,” said NBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unexpected absence meant that Tirico’s career milestone was halted. The game at Soldier Field was going to be Tirico’s 300th career NFL broadcast. He will now have to wait seven days to achieve this milestone, as he will be returning for the Bengals vs. Steelers clash in Week 10.

Throughout his career, Tirico has appeared on numerous high-profile games across different television networks. From 2006 to 2015, Tirico was the main commentator for Monday Night Football on ESPN. In 2016, he moved to NBC Sports and in 2022 became the permanent lead commentator for Sunday Night Football.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is very rare to see Tirico missing any broadcasts. He has one of the busiest schedules in sports broadcasting, covering NFL, Olympic Games, and major golf championships. In previous years, he has usually been the one stepping in to cover other games, so it was a surprise to see him pulled out due to a health issue.

However, it was an exciting weekend for 29-year-old Noah Eagle. Just 24 hours prior to Sunday’s game, Eagle was providing commentary for the Miami vs. Notre Dame clash in South Bend. From there, he travelled the quick 90 miles northwest to Chicago to provide commentary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eagle has had an impressive rise in the broadcasting world in recent years. Since he joined NBC Sports permanently in 2023 as the lead commentator for Big Ten Saturday Night, he has provided commentary for NFL Wild Card games and Olympic basketball in Paris.

With NBC looking to expand its sports offerings, including returning to NBA broadcasting, Eagle has become a key figure for the network. Being able to step in for Tirico seamlessly during a high-profile regular-season NFL game shows he is their go-to option for any elite prime-time games that require an emergency replacement.