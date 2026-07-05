“He’ll Lead a Different Team”: Kelly Stafford Confirms Matthew Stafford’s Role After Retirement

At 38, Matthew Stafford still shows no sign of slowing down. But there will come a time when the star quarterback eventually bows out, ending a remarkable football career. His wife, Kelly, addressed retirement talks on the Cutting Edge podcast.

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“I think it’s going to be tough when he’s done,” she said. “I think he’ll be okay with the transition. It’s going to take time. … I love watching him do what he loves, and he’s good at it. I love watching my daughters get to be able to see, you know, what it takes to play at that level and the hard work and dedication. I am going to really miss just watching him go out there and lead a team like that.

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“Well, I’m going to be leading our team. He’ll be right behind me, though,” she added as a joke. “I’m just kidding. No, he’ll lead a different team, and it’ll be ours. But you know, Sunday’s just it will never be the same.”

After years of travel, offseason workouts, and a 24/7 hustle, this will finally be their time to nurture their four daughters together. We’ve already seen glimpses of Girl Dad Matthew Stafford, and they make for an adorable sight. Last season, they made signs for him in honor of his 17th season during one game. He also took them on stage when he accepted the NFL MVP award.

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This offseason, he also coached his daughters’ flag football team. And when Stafford signed his one-year extension this year, all four girls and Kelly were also there. It is evident how important family is to the quarterback.

The words Choose Love are emblazoned on the back of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 9 helmet during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA Divisional round playoff game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The message honors the late Martin Luther King and reflects the values that he championed, according to a statement from the NFL. The Rams defeated the Bears 20-17 to advance to the NFC Championship. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA CHI20260118215 MARKxBLACK

Right now, there’s no confirmation on the exact date of his retirement, but Matthew Stafford isn’t keen on extending his career.

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“I know that I’m ready to play this year,” Stafford said on the Green Light podcast. “And hopefully, I feel great at the end of next year, and I’m ready to play another one after that. And then maybe we just kind of keep going like that. But, committing to more than that feels a little bit daunting. And I think a little bit unfair to the team and myself.”

Stafford has won the Super Bowl only once in his career. But this year sure seems like the Los Angeles Rams have locked in to give him his second. They’ve made some big moves this offseason, chief among them being the Myles Garrett trade.

Los Angeles already has a plan in place after Stafford retires. Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson was drafted as the veteran’s successor, a plan that Stafford was informed of when the decision was made.

Not seeing the star QB out there in the future will take some getting used to, but the legacy he leaves behind will inspire plenty for years to come.