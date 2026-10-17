“Hell Nah”: Packers Get Disappointing Update on Micah Parsons’ Return Date as Edge Rusher Nears Return

In the 2025 season, Micah Parsons tore his ACL and meniscus in his 14th game with the Green Bay Packers. It has been more than nine months since then, and Parsons has yet to make an appearance on the field. Unfortunately, according to his brother, fans will have to wait some more time to see him back.

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“MICAH BACK FOR THE LIONS GAME?” Packers writer Easton Butler asked in a post on X.

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“Hell nah,” Terrence Parsons replied.

The response prompted Butler to share a screenshot of Parsons’ Instagram Story in the comments section. The screenshot showed Parsons holding a Packers helmet with the words “I’m writin’ down names, I’m makin’ a list” written above the picture. Butler wondered if the defensive lineman would be back in practice anytime soon. This time, Terrence had some good news, writing “Definitely practice soon.”

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The star edge rusher has not been listed as active yet, meaning he will miss the Dallas Cowboys game. It would have made for an interesting matchup, as Parsons parted with the Cowboys on a pretty acrimonious note.

Parsons had said in the offseason a return early in the season was most likely not possible, which turned out to be true. Green Bay isn’t taking any chances. Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote that the Packers are “conservative with injury timelines on significant issues like ACL tears.”

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Even though he is away, Parsons has elaborated on the circumstances around his return.

“The biggest thing that people worried about with me, they’re like, ‘Man, why ain’t he back yet?’” he said on “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast. “If the Super Bowl was this week, I’m playing in the Super Bowl. But it’s just about me making sure I have all the small things fixed first.

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“What a lot of people don’t figure out is it’s not just the ACL. It’s like, why did the ACL happen? What was weak? Because it all works together. It’s a chain. And throughout the history of ACL, they notice if you come back early, there tends to be an overcompensation injury on the other side.

“It’s like, what’s the point of getting me back for four weeks and then next thing you know, my groin [is] bothering me.”

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Meanwhile, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is waiting for the defensive lineman to get the “green light,” which will put him back on the field. But he believes Parsons is “getting closer” to a return.

According to LaFleur, Parsons is a “creature of nature” and needs to ensure that his body is in sync.

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As the fans continued to question Parsons’ return, Terrence Parsons had to take to X and release a statement. He wrote on X on October 8 that “Micah is not playing until he practices at least 3 weeks” and claimed that “anything else is idiotic.”

Meanwhile, the Packers defense is faring decently without Parsons in the pass rush. Through the first five games, the Packers have 14 sacks. Expect this defense to cause some damage when Parsons returns, who totaled 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 41.0 combined tackles before his injury last year.

The Packers have given up an average of 181 yards through the air (8th-least in the league) so far in the season. Rushing stats are a bit depressing for now, but defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been successful in maintaining pressure in the passing attack.

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Right now, Parsons has begun his practice sessions as the Packers get ready for the face-off against the Cowboys. But it won’t be until some time that Parsons finally suits up for the Packers.